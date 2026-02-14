India A Vs Pakistan A: High-Stakes Clash At ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 On Feb 15 In Bangkok; Check Details | X

Bangkok, February 14: India and Pakistan are getting ready to face each other in another exciting cricket match during the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, February 15. The match is part of Group A and is being held at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand.

Whenever India and Pakistan meet on a cricket field, the energy is high. Even though these are "A" teams (developmental teams featuring rising stars rather than the senior national squad), fans are expecting a very intense and competitive game.

Match Schedule

Time: 2:00 PM local time.

Importance: This is the 6th match of the group stage. Both teams need a win here to move closer to the semi-finals and claim the top spot in Group A.

Team India A: Players to Watch

The Indian team is led by the experienced Radha Yadav, who has played many matches for the senior national team. Her leadership and left-arm spin will be crucial. The squad is a mix of powerful hitters and steady bowlers.

Batting Stars: Vrinda Dinesh and Tejal Hasabnis are known for scoring quickly.

All-Rounders: Humaira Kazi and Anushka Sharma provide balance to the team with both bat and ball.

Strategy: India will likely focus on using their spinners to take advantage of the slower pitches often found in Bangkok.

Team Pakistan A: The Challengers

Pakistan A is led by Hafsa Khalid. They are known for their disciplined bowling and fighting spirit. They want to prove they can beat their rivals on the big stage.

Key Batters: Shawaal Zulfiqar and Yusra Amir are the players expected to lead the scoring.

Key Bowlers: Huraina Sajjad and the rest of the bowling attack will aim to keep India's scoring low by being very accurate.

Strategy: Pakistan will look to play "composed" cricket, staying calm under pressure and waiting for the Indian players to make mistakes.

Why This Match Matters

This tournament is called "Rising Stars" for a reason. It is a stage for young players to prove they are ready for the main international team. A good performance in an India-Pakistan match can turn a young player into a national hero overnight.

Beyond the rivalry, the match helps these young women get used to the pressure of international travel, different weather conditions and playing in front of global TV audiences.