India To Go With Extra Spinner? Suryakumar Yadav Hints At Kuldeep Yadav's Inclusion During IND Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Clash

Suryakumar Yadav Hints At Kuldeep Yadav's Inclusion During IND Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Clash

Colombo, February 14: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday evening. Suryakumar Yadav spoke to the media one day before the high-intensity and high-voltage clash and hinted that Indian Cricket Team may go with an extra spinner in the game against Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Speaking in the press conference, Suryakumar Yadav also clarified that Indian opener Abhishek Sharma will also be available after Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed his wish that the explosive Indian opener should be available for the iconic game.

Kuldeep Yadav Available

Similarly, one of the reporters also asked him if left-arm Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav will get a chance in the high-intensity clash? He replied, "Do you want him to play? then he will play".

Extra Spinner

There have been speculations that Team India may enter the game with an extra spinner as the conditions in Colombo favours the spin bowling and with the weather forecast predicting rain in the game, Kuldeep will be helpful in such overcast conditions.

It is being said that Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh might be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav in the India vs Pakistan game in Colombo. The fast bowling department will be handled by Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

The team will most probably step in the R. Premadasa Stadium with Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. India can also go for Washington Sundar as he is the all-rounder option available.

Indian Squad In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube

Bowlers (Spin): Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar

Bowlers (Pace): Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj