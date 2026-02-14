Suryakumar Yadav Remains Tight-Lipped On 'Handshake' Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match | X

Colombo, February 14: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday addressed the media ahead of the most-anticipated clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The reporters at the press conference asked Suryakumar about the handshake ahead of the game with the Pakistani cricketers. However, Suryakumar Yadav remained tight-lipped on the question and did not give a clear answer.

As per reports, the reporter asked Suryakumar Yadav if Team India will shake hands with the Pakistan Cricket Team. Suryakumar Yadav replied, "We'll see about handshake at toss. Wait for 24 hours."

Indian Cricket Team avoided hand-shake with Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025, where they clashed with each other in three games. Pakistan cricketers and the Pakistan Cricket Board were angered over India's decision to avoid hand-shake in view of the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Team India also denied taking the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and PCB President Mohsin Naqvi after which he took the trophy along with him and has not handed it over to India till now.

However, there are reports that Pakistan demanded to ICC that Indian team should shake hand during the match in their demands to end boycott of the game. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The fans are eager to know if Team India will shake hand or avoid it again during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday (February 15).