 Keshad Johnson Claims Title At Slam Dunk Contest As NBA Star Delivers High-Flying Drama; Video
The 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest thrilled fans at NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 14 at the Intuit Dome. Keshad Johnson won the title with a final score of 97.4, defeating Carter Bryant in an exciting championship showdown to claim the 2026 dunk crown.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
Image: Keshad Johnson/Instagram

The 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest delivered high-flying excitement and a fresh champion at NBA All-Star Saturday Night, held on February 14 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The annual showcase of aerial artistry, part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, featured four dynamic competitors, each aiming to etch their name into dunk contest lore.

Heat forward Keshad Johnson emerged as the standout performer, capturing the 2026 dunk crown with a thrilling final-round performance. Facing off against San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant in the championship round, Johnson posted a combined score of 97.4, edging out Bryant’s explosive but inconsistent showing.

Bryant, despite posting the only perfect score of the night on his first final dunk, couldn’t complete his last attempt, leaving Johnson to clinch the title with back-to-back strong finishes. Fellow participants Jaxson Hayes and Jase Richardson showcased their own creativity earlier in the evening but fell short of advancing to the final round.

Notably absent from this year’s competition was three-time defending champion Mac McClung, who opted not to participate in 2026, opening the door for new talent to seize the spotlight.

The Slam Dunk Contest capped off an entertaining night of All-Star Saturday events, including the 3-Point Contest and Shooting Stars Challenge, bringing fans an array of highlight-worthy moments and fresh faces in NBA spectacle.

