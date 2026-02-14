NBA All-Star 2026: Badshah Creates History With Celebrity Game Debut Alongside Brazilian Legend Cafu In California | Video

Singer-songwriter Badshah created history by becoming the first Indian rapper to feature in the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. The hip hop icon was among a host of celebs to the take the court in California for the NBA Celebrity Game 2026 in California. Badshah featured alongside Marvel fame Simu Liu, Brazilian football legend Cafu and former NBA superstar Jeremy Lin.

"The fire was real. NBA is truly magical. The will was so real that god put me on the court with the greats. Took a different route and almost 25 years. But here is the the boy. Just a boy from India, 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 to be here," Badshah later posted on his Instagram.

Before his NBA debut, Badshah recently performed in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mumbai. His act was an instant hit at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with dancer-actor Nora Fatehi also joining in later.

Not many Indians have featured in the NBA, let alone the celebrity game. His presence only adds to Badshah's global appeal with the league also trying forge a connect with audiences in India. Following his appearance, Badshah shared an emotional post on social, suggesting it was childhood dream of his.

"Basketball, amongst other things, was one of my first loves. Grew up watching the legends like Jordan Iverson, Kobe, T mac, play on TV early in the morning before going to school. Staying back in school to practice ball without a coach. Im talking back in 90’s. Forget NBA, hoping to play someday on a wooden court with rims that dont bend or break," he added.