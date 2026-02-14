VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match

There is never a dull moment when Arshdeep Singh is the frame. Despite the tensions and pressures of an IND vs PAK game, the Indian fast bowler was at his jovial best as the Men in Blue landed in Sri Lanka on Friday. The Men in Blue received a grand welcome from their co-hosts at the airport and the team hotel, where Arshdeep decided to own the moment for himself.

A crowd of local musicians and dancers gathered, decked out in traditional attire, with drums in hand to welcome the defending champions. While the Indian team walked across stoically, Arshdeep stole the show with his dance. In a moment that has since gone viral, the Punjabi fast bowler enjoyed the music as teammate Axar Patel could not contain his laughter.

Later, when the Indian team got off the bus to enter the team hotel, Arshdeep Singh continued to display his dance skills.

Arshdeep Singh is known for his social media content, with several Indian cricket stars featuring in his content. While he maintains a jovial and easy to go personality off the field, the left-arm pacer is one of India's prime weapons in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The Punjab Kings fast bowler is India's leading wicket taker in T20Is and enjoys a stellar record against Pakistan. He has taken seven wickets in four matches at an average of 17.57, with best figures of 3/32. India would hope that the left-arm pacer can continue his exploits against their arch-rivals on Sunday in Colombo.