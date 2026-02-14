 VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match

VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match

Arshdeep Singh once again went viral on social media for his dance moves as the Indian team touched down for the IND vs PAK match in Colombo. The Men in Blue received a traditional Sri Lankan welcome, with dancers and live musicians lined up to escort the Indian team. Arshdeep Singh joined in, dancing to the tunes as he made his way to the team hotel.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

There is never a dull moment when Arshdeep Singh is the frame. Despite the tensions and pressures of an IND vs PAK game, the Indian fast bowler was at his jovial best as the Men in Blue landed in Sri Lanka on Friday. The Men in Blue received a grand welcome from their co-hosts at the airport and the team hotel, where Arshdeep decided to own the moment for himself.

A crowd of local musicians and dancers gathered, decked out in traditional attire, with drums in hand to welcome the defending champions. While the Indian team walked across stoically, Arshdeep stole the show with his dance. In a moment that has since gone viral, the Punjabi fast bowler enjoyed the music as teammate Axar Patel could not contain his laughter.

Later, when the Indian team got off the bus to enter the team hotel, Arshdeep Singh continued to display his dance skills.

Read Also
'Is BCCI Not Enforcing Its Rule?': Netizens Ask After Hardik Pandya Seen Roaming Around With GF...
article-image

Arshdeep Singh is known for his social media content, with several Indian cricket stars featuring in his content. While he maintains a jovial and easy to go personality off the field, the left-arm pacer is one of India's prime weapons in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri? Spanish Singer Reignites Dating Rumours With Ex-Partner After Super Bowl 2026
Who Is Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri? Spanish Singer Reignites Dating Rumours With Ex-Partner After Super Bowl 2026
US: 22-Year-Old Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Disappears In Berkeley; Search Intensifies In The East Bay Area
US: 22-Year-Old Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Disappears In Berkeley; Search Intensifies In The East Bay Area
VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match
VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match
US: 4 People Killed After Small Plane Crashes Near Steamboat Springs Ski Resort In Colorado
US: 4 People Killed After Small Plane Crashes Near Steamboat Springs Ski Resort In Colorado

The Punjab Kings fast bowler is India's leading wicket taker in T20Is and enjoys a stellar record against Pakistan. He has taken seven wickets in four matches at an average of 17.57, with best figures of 3/32. India would hope that the left-arm pacer can continue his exploits against their arch-rivals on Sunday in Colombo.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK...
VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK...
Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Honoured As KSCA Renames Chinnaswamy Stadium Stands After IPL 2026 Green...
Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Honoured As KSCA Renames Chinnaswamy Stadium Stands After IPL 2026 Green...
IND Vs PAK T20 WC26: Team India Receives Blockbuster Welcome With Traditional Sri Lankan Dance In...
IND Vs PAK T20 WC26: Team India Receives Blockbuster Welcome With Traditional Sri Lankan Dance In...
NBA All-Star 2026: Badshah Creates History With Celebrity Game Debut Alongside Brazilian Legend Cafu...
NBA All-Star 2026: Badshah Creates History With Celebrity Game Debut Alongside Brazilian Legend Cafu...
Zimbabwe’s Shock Victory Sparks Memories Of 1983 & 2007 Triumphs
Zimbabwe’s Shock Victory Sparks Memories Of 1983 & 2007 Triumphs