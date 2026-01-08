VIDEO: British YouTuber KSI Snapped With Rapper Badshah During His Ongoing Mumbai Tour, Netizens Speculate 'Future Collaboration' | YouTube @KSIClips

British YouTuber and global entertainer KSI recently grabbed headlines after he was spotted with rapper Badshah during his ongoing Mumbai visit. The duo was out for dinner at a popular restaurant in Lower Parel, and videos from the outing have since gone viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

In the circulating clip, KSI is seen stepping out of his car outside the restaurant, where Badshah was already present to welcome him. The two shared a warm hug, posed for the paparazzi, making it a memorable moment for fans witnessing the unexpected crossover. Popular YouTuber Zaid Ziz was also spotted at the star-studded meet, adding to the buzz around the gathering.

Netizens quickly flooded social media with reactions, calling the moment 'iconic' and speculating about a potential collaboration between KSI and Badshah, two major names in their respective global music and digital spaces.

KSI, who is also a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, is currently in India for a packed schedule that includes collaborations with cricketers, musicians, stand-up comedians, and special appearances. He was recently seen with Indian men’s cricket team captain Shubman Gill, further fueling excitement around his India tour.

Earlier, in an interaction with HTCity, KSI revealed the Indian artistes he has been listening to lately. “Hanumankind, Diljit Dosanjh, and Badshah are on my playlist. Hanumankind is a breakthrough artist that so many people respect and find cool. I call Badshah the boss of music. Diljit is another favourite. Hopefully, in the future we can work together,” he said.

KSI’s India schedule also includes a fan meet featuring CarryMinati, Tanmay Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, and Samay Raina. “We have all types of fun stuff planned, like try-not-to-laugh challenges and more,” he shared.

The YouTuber will also be visiting Delhi for the first time, where he plans interactive challenges, including a comedy task with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, making his India tour memorable.