Draymond Green Accidentally Elbows Female Fan In Her Face While Retrieving Ball During Warriors vs Pistons NBA Game; Video

Image: LogionNoops/X

In an unusual moment during the Golden State Warriors’ recent matchup against the Detroit Pistons, veteran forward Draymond Green accidentally struck a female spectator in the face with his elbow while attempting to retrieve a loose ball, sparking concern among fans and media alike.

The incident occurred when a ball rolled out of play near the baseline. Green sprinted toward the sideline to retrieve it and, in the heat of the moment, his arm swung back as he tried to secure the ball. Unfortunately, his elbow made unintended contact with a seated female fan’s face, causing an audible gasp to ripple through the crowd. The fan appeared shocked but was able to stand with assistance from arena security and medical personnel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media buzzed with reactions, with many fans expressing relief that the situation did not result in serious injury, while others debated sideline safety measures at NBA arenas.

Despite the odd episode, the game continued, and both teams remained focused on securing the win. For Green, the moment will likely serve as a reminder of how even routine plays can bring players into close proximity with spectators and the need for caution when hustle and game intensity collide.