Mohun Bagan Super Giant Begin ISL 2025-26 Campaign With Commanding 2-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Image: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/instagram

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant kicked off their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season in emphatic fashion, registering a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday evening.

Backed by strong home support, the Mariners controlled proceedings from the outset, dictating tempo and asserting their authority in midfield. With Dimi Petratos orchestrating play and Liston Colaco providing width and directness, Mohun Bagan consistently pinned Kerala Blasters deep inside their own half during the opening exchanges.

The breakthrough arrived in the 36th minute through marquee forward Jamie Maclaren. A swift attacking move saw Petratos thread a precise pass into the box, where Maclaren showcased his clinical instincts. The Australian striker took a composed touch before firing a low finish past Kerala goalkeeper Sachin Suresh to give the hosts a deserved 1-0 lead.

Kerala Blasters struggled to build sustained attacking momentum in the first half, with Mohun Bagan’s defensive unit — marshalled effectively at the back — limiting space and closing down transitions quickly. Vishal Kaith remained largely untroubled in goal as the home side entered the break with a slender but comfortable advantage.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Mohun Bagan maintaining control of possession and continuing to probe for a second goal. Robson da Silva and Petratos combined effectively in advanced areas, while Colaco’s pace on the flank kept the Kerala defence stretched. Despite a few attempts to press higher up the pitch, the Blasters were unable to create clear-cut opportunities, as the Mariners’ backline stayed compact and disciplined.

As the contest entered its closing stages, Kerala pushed forward in search of an equaliser, leaving spaces at the back. Mohun Bagan capitalised deep into stoppage time. From a set-piece delivery in the 90+7th minute, defender Tom Aldred rose highest inside the penalty area to head home and seal the result, sparking celebrations among the home supporters.

The victory ensures Mohun Bagan begin their title defence with three points and a clean sheet, underlining their credentials as early contenders once again this season. The performance combined attacking fluency with defensive solidity — a statement of intent from the reigning champions.

For Kerala Blasters, the opening defeat highlights areas to address as they look to regroup quickly ahead of their next fixture. While flashes of intent were visible, the side will aim to sharpen their attacking cohesion and find greater rhythm in the final third.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will next look to build on this momentum as the ISL 2025-26 season gathers pace, while Kerala Blasters FC will seek a swift response in their upcoming match.