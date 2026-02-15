Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva | Watch

Mumbai: A large number of devotees gathered at Mumbai's Babulnath Temple on Sunday, February 15, on the occasion of Mahashivaratri and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Devotees were seen offering flowers, milk and bel leaves to Lord Shiva, the Shiva Lingam. Police personnel have been deployed in the temple premises to crowd and ensure the smooth movement of visitors.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar also visited Babulnath Temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. While speaking to the media, Bhandarkar said, “Devotees from Mumbai and all over the country visit Babulnath Temple on this auspicious day. I had the darshan, and it felt very good.”