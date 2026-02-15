 BMC, MPCB Partner With The Ocean Cleanup For Plastic Control In Mumbai Waterways
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC, MPCB Partner With The Ocean Cleanup For Plastic Control In Mumbai Waterways

BMC, MPCB Partner With The Ocean Cleanup For Plastic Control In Mumbai Waterways

Plastic-trapping barriers will be deployed in Mumbai’s Malad and Trombay waterways from monsoon 2026 under a joint initiative by The Ocean Cleanup, BMC and MPCB. The systems are expected to recover 61–92 tonnes of plastic annually and curb marine pollution entering the Arabian Sea.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
BMC, MPCB Partner With The Ocean Cleanup For Plastic Control In Mumbai Waterways |

Mumbai: Plastic-trapping barriers will be deployed at the Malad and Trombay waterways, which are expected to recover between 61 and 92 tonnes of plastic annually once fully operational. The first phase of deployment will be in monsoon 2026.

The deployment is part of a collaboration between Netherlands-based non-profit The Ocean Cleanup, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The initiative aims to prevent large volumes of plastic waste from entering the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, the PR department of the MPCB confirmed.

A research by The Ocean Cleanup indicates that nearly 80 per cent of marine litter along India’s coastline is made up of plastic. A survey conducted by the organisation estimates that Mumbai releases around 5 million kg of plastic waste into marine waters every year. This pollution impacts about 220 km of coastline, 152 sq km of mangroves, 107 protected species and nearly 1.9 million livelihoods dependent on coastal and marine ecosystems. Urban runoff, industrial discharge and inadequate waste management practices have been identified as the primary sources of plastic leakage.

"Mumbai will witness the deployment of barriers to stop the flow of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. The first deployments will focus on the Trombay and Malad waterways, identified through a data-driven analysis as major contributors to ocean-bound plastic waste,” the organisation said in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
Amid Tipu Sultan Controversy, BJP To Move Proposal To Rename Chowk In Mira Road Named After Mysuru Ruler In MBMC 1st Meeting: Report
Amid Tipu Sultan Controversy, BJP To Move Proposal To Rename Chowk In Mira Road Named After Mysuru Ruler In MBMC 1st Meeting: Report
Mumbai News: Govandi Firing Accused's Aide Arrested With ₹40 Lakh Drugs, Police Unearth Love Triangle Murder Link
Mumbai News: Govandi Firing Accused's Aide Arrested With ₹40 Lakh Drugs, Police Unearth Love Triangle Murder Link
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Powers India To Highest Score Against Pakistan In T20 World Cups, Set 176-Run Target In Colombo
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Powers India To Highest Score Against Pakistan In T20 World Cups, Set 176-Run Target In Colombo
Mumbai News: MMRDA Announces Comprehensive Financial Assistance For Metro 4 Victims
Mumbai News: MMRDA Announces Comprehensive Financial Assistance For Metro 4 Victims

"With such a large proportion of plastic on India’s coasts, stopping waste before it reaches the ocean is crucial in safeguarding the ocean against plastic pollution,” it said, adding that Mumbai has been identified as a priority intervention point under the organisation’s 30 Cities Programme.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Taxi Scam: Cab Duo Arrested For Duping Wadala Couple Of ₹3,300 (1,000 Thai Baht)
article-image

Also Watch:

Research by The Ocean Cleanup shows that just 1,000 of the world’s nearly 3 million rivers account for about 80 per cent of plastic emissions into the ocean. Through the 30 Cities Programme, the organisation aims to cut one-third of global river-based plastic emissions by targeting the most polluting urban waterways worldwide, with Mumbai emerging as one of the key focus areas due to the scale of plastic leakage and its impact on local communities and ecosystems.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid Tipu Sultan Controversy, BJP To Move Proposal To Rename Chowk In Mira Road Named After Mysuru...
Amid Tipu Sultan Controversy, BJP To Move Proposal To Rename Chowk In Mira Road Named After Mysuru...
Mumbai News: Govandi Firing Accused's Aide Arrested With ₹40 Lakh Drugs, Police Unearth Love...
Mumbai News: Govandi Firing Accused's Aide Arrested With ₹40 Lakh Drugs, Police Unearth Love...
Mumbai News: MMRDA Announces Comprehensive Financial Assistance For Metro 4 Victims
Mumbai News: MMRDA Announces Comprehensive Financial Assistance For Metro 4 Victims
International Cyber Slavery Racket Busted: 520 Indians Rescued From Scam Centres In Cambodia
International Cyber Slavery Racket Busted: 520 Indians Rescued From Scam Centres In Cambodia
BMC, MPCB Partner With The Ocean Cleanup For Plastic Control In Mumbai Waterways
BMC, MPCB Partner With The Ocean Cleanup For Plastic Control In Mumbai Waterways