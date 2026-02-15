Community Power Transforms ZP School In Shahapur’s Remote Village From Tarp Shed To Model Campus |

Bhiwandi: In a heartening example of community-led development, a once-neglected Zilla Parishad primary school in Ranjanekambe village located in the remote belt of Shahapur Taluka has undergone a remarkable transformation through collective public participation.

The school, functioning under the Gunde Centre in Shahapur was earlier operating under a temporary tarpaulin structure with barely four students enrolled.

Today it stands refurbished vibrant and student-friendly with enrolment rising to 18 reflecting the power of community ownership in strengthening grassroots education.

The turnaround was made possible through coordinated efforts of teachers, villagers and the School Management Committee, who resolved not only to improve academic standards but also to upgrade basic infrastructure.

The initiative included classroom repairs, fresh painting, renovation of toilets, campus cleanliness drives, construction of a protective boundary wall, improved drinking water facilities and the creation of a safe and conducive learning environment.

What makes the initiative noteworthy is that it was driven largely by jansahbhag (public participation). Villagers contributed through shramdaan (voluntary labour) financial assistance and material support, ensuring that the school’s facelift was completed without delay. The effort has now emerged as a model for rural school development in difficult terrains.

The renovated premises were formally inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries including Group Development Officer B.H. Rathod, Group Education Officer Hiraji Vekhande, Prahar Janshakti taluka president Vasant Pansare, Extension Officers Ramchandra Vishe and Shivani Pawar, Deputy Sarpanch Dinesh Ranjane, Ulhas Deval of Dew Foundation and Centre Head Suresh Thakre, along with a large gathering of villagers.

Addressing the gathering, speakers underscored that the Ranjanekambe initiative demonstrates how effective convergence between government schemes and local participation can significantly uplift the standard of education in rural and remote areas. They termed the project an inspiration for other villages seeking sustainable educational reform.

The event also featured a felicitation ceremony honouring former students and parents, celebrating their continued association with the institution. The programme was meticulously organised by the School Management Committee, Alumni Association, Student Safety Committee, Mahila Grievance Redressal Committee, Sakhi Savitri Committee and parents collectively.

From a fragile tarpaulin shelter to a rejuvenated educational space the Ranjanekambe Zilla Parishad School today stands as a testament to what determined teachers and an engaged community can achieve together offering not just improved infrastructure but renewed hope for rural education in Shahapur.

