 Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees
HomeMumbaiMahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees

Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray extended greetings on Mahashivratri. They prayed for peace, strength, prosperity and spiritual well-being. Devotees thronged temples across Mumbai and other parts of the country to offer prayers and observe the sacred festival.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Modi, Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees | Image Source: Pixabay

Political leaders across the country extended their greetings to citizens on the occasion of Mahashivratri, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to people across the nation, praying for the blessings of Lord Mahadev on every household. In his message, the Prime Minister said he prayed that Adidev Mahadev’s grace remains upon everyone and that, through His blessings, citizens are blessed with well-being. He also expressed hope that the nation continues to progress and remain at the peak of prosperity, concluding his message with the chant, “Har Har Mahadev.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion. He prayed that the divine power of Lord Shiva bless everyone with strength, peace, and unwavering faith. His message emphasised spiritual strength and harmony among citizens as devotees observe the sacred festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared a devotional verse dedicated to Lord Shiva and offered his heartfelt wishes to the people. In his message, he prayed at the feet of Lord Bholenath for the fulfillment of everyone’s sincere wishes and relief from life’s hardships, highlighting the spiritual essence of the festival.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also greeted devotees, praying that Lord Mahadev bless everyone with a prosperous, affluent, and healthy life.

Mahashivratri, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, is observed with fasting, prayers, and night-long vigils at temples across the country.

Devotees visit Shiva temples to offer milk, water, and bel leaves, seeking the deity’s blessings for health, happiness, and spiritual growth. In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, large numbers of devotees thronged prominent temples from the early hours of the day to mark the occasion.

