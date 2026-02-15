Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees

Mahashivratri 2026: PM Modi, Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees | Image Source: Pixabay

Political leaders across the country extended their greetings to citizens on the occasion of Mahashivratri, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to people across the nation, praying for the blessings of Lord Mahadev on every household. In his message, the Prime Minister said he prayed that Adidev Mahadev’s grace remains upon everyone and that, through His blessings, citizens are blessed with well-being. He also expressed hope that the nation continues to progress and remain at the peak of prosperity, concluding his message with the chant, “Har Har Mahadev.”

देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को महाशिवरात्रि की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आदिदेव महादेव सदैव सभी पर अपनी कृपा बनाए रखें। उनके आशीर्वाद से सबका कल्याण हो और हमारा भारतवर्ष समृद्धि के शिखर पर विराजमान हो।



हर हर महादेव! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion. He prayed that the divine power of Lord Shiva bless everyone with strength, peace, and unwavering faith. His message emphasised spiritual strength and harmony among citizens as devotees observe the sacred festival.

॥ Har Har Mahadev ॥



Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of MahaShivaRatri. May the divine power bless us all with strength, peace, and unwavering faith.



॥ ॐ नम: शिवाय ॥



महाशिवरात्रीच्या मंगलमय शुभेच्छा!

आपणा सर्वांना सुख-समृद्धी व उत्तम आरोग्य लाभो, हीच… pic.twitter.com/UZQsSegZOc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 15, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared a devotional verse dedicated to Lord Shiva and offered his heartfelt wishes to the people. In his message, he prayed at the feet of Lord Bholenath for the fulfillment of everyone’s sincere wishes and relief from life’s hardships, highlighting the spiritual essence of the festival.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also greeted devotees, praying that Lord Mahadev bless everyone with a prosperous, affluent, and healthy life.

Mahashivratri, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, is observed with fasting, prayers, and night-long vigils at temples across the country.

Devotees visit Shiva temples to offer milk, water, and bel leaves, seeking the deity’s blessings for health, happiness, and spiritual growth. In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, large numbers of devotees thronged prominent temples from the early hours of the day to mark the occasion.

