Maha Shivartri 2026: Visit These Revered Bholenath Temple In Mumbai On The Occasion Of 'Lord Shiva Great Night'

By: Sunanda Singh | February 15, 2026
From Walkeshwar to Babulnath, take a look at Lord Shiva temples you should visit this Maha Shivratri.
Babulnath Temple is an ancient Hindu temple based in Mumbai. The temple, which was constructed in 1890, is the oldest temple in Mumbai.
The Ambreshwar Shiva Temple, also known as the Ambarnath Temple, is an ancient temple located in Maharashtra’s Ambarnath town, near Mumbai.
Walkeshwar Temple, also known as the Baan Ganga Temple, is an Ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is situated in Walkeshwar, near Malabar Hill.
Shree Balrajeshwar Mahadev Temple is a 100-year-old, highly revered Lord Shiva temple that is located on LBS Marg in Mulund West.
Sri Jangleshwar Mahadev Mandir is another temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The 150-year-old temple is situated in Barve Nagar, Asalfa-Ghatkopar West.
Killeshwar Mahadev Temple is another temple that you shouldn't miss visiting on Maha Shivratri. The ancient, serene temple is located near Madh Fort in Malad West, Mumbai. The temple also offers beautiful views of the endless sea.
