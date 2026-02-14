Maha Shivratri 2026: Visit These Lord Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh On Auspicious Day

By: Sunanda Singh | February 14, 2026
Mahashivtratri is one of the prominent Hindu festivals, and it is celebrated every year. This year, the festival falls on Wednesday, February 15, 2026. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivtrai, visit some of the popular temples in Madhya Pradesh.
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the must-visit temples which is situated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The third jyotirlingas out of 12 is situated on the bank of the Shipra River. The temple's idol of Mahakaleshwar faces south, which is unique among all Jyotirlingas.
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is another prominent pilgrimage site which is situated on the bank of Narmada River. The revered Shiva temple is located in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.
Ahilyeshwar Temple is home to Lord Shiva, which is located inside the Holkar Fort. It was built in 1666 and it was located on the bank of the Narmada River.
The Bhojeshwar Temple is another Lord Shiva temple to visit, which is situated in Bhojpur village of Madhya Pradesh. The temple has been designated as a Monument of National Importance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
Shri Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga is an ancient temple which is situated on the bank of the Narmada River at Omkar Parvat. Shri Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga is originally called Amreshwar Temple.
The Matangeshwar Temple is considered the holiest of the Khajuraho temples. This Shivling is known as Mrityunjay Mahadev.
The Bateshwar group of temples is situated in Padavali village in the Morena district. It was built by Gurjara- Prathihara dynasty.
