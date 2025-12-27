Navi Mumbai Shocker: Neighbour Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl In Seawoods; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Navi Mumbai Police arrested a Seawoods resident for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, registering the case under stringent POCSO Act provisions | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 27: A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and making obscene advances towards a 9-year-old girl in Karave village, Seawoods.

The accused, identified as Pravtakumar Hemant Paik (34), a neighbour of the victim, was booked under sections of outraging modesty and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Incident Occurred While Child Was Alone At Home

According to police, the incident occurred on December 24, when the child was alone in the hall watching television while her mother was busy with household work inside the house. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly entered the house and sexually assaulted the minor.

Accused Was Known To The Victim’s Family

Police said the accused lived in the same locality and frequently visited the victim’s house, as the families were neighbours. This familiarity allegedly enabled him to gain access to the house on the day of the incident.

Child Informs Mother, Complaint Filed Immediately

After the incident, the minor reportedly informed her mother about the assault. The mother immediately approached the NRI Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

Case Registered Under IPC And POCSO Act

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act and took him into custody.

Police Probe Past Involvement

“The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway to ascertain if he was involved in any similar offences earlier,” a police officer from NRI Police Station said.

