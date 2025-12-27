Mumbai Crime: Malad Couple Booked For Allegedly Cheating 75-Year-Old Woman Of ₹36.07 Lakh In Property Fraud

Mankhurd Police register a cheating case after a senior citizen alleged fraud and illegal transfer of her Dadar flat and Raigad land | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 27: The Mankhurd police have registered a case against Sonal Shah and her husband, Nitin Shah, for allegedly cheating a 75-year-old woman of Rs 36.07 lakh by gaining her trust under the pretext of selling her property in Dadar.

Accused Introduced As Lawyer, Gained Victim’s Confidence

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sunanda Manohar Jadhav, a resident of Lallubhai Compound, Mankhurd, has been staying with her brother for the past four years due to a serious illness. Jadhav owned a flat at Bhagwan Bhavan on Dadasaheb Phalke Road, Dadar (East).

In 2021, after expressing her intention to sell the property, her niece introduced her to Sonal Shah, who claimed to be a lawyer, and her husband, Nitin Shah.

Documents Signed, Partial Payment Allegedly Diverted

The accused allegedly assured Jadhav that they would help sell her Dadar house for Rs 28 lakh and claimed to treat her like their own mother. She was introduced to a woman identified as Urmila Dalal, and meetings were held at an office in Churchgate, where several documents were allegedly signed by Jadhav.

Dalal issued a cheque of Rs 20 lakh, while the remaining Rs 8 lakh was allegedly handed over to the Shah couple, who promised to pay it after completion of the transaction.

Alleged Pressure To Invest In Another Property

The FIR further states that the accused later took Jadhav to their Malad residence and allegedly convinced her to invest Rs 28 lakh in a larger house in Dahisar, claiming its actual value was Rs 60 lakh but was being sold for Rs 30 lakh due to financial urgency. They also allegedly promised to contribute the remaining Rs 2 lakh.

Bank Account Manipulation Alleged

On November 12, 2021, when Jadhav visited her bank after the cheque was credited, she was shocked to learn that Sonal Shah had allegedly been added as a nominee to her bank account without her consent.

Jadhav also alleged that the couple operated her bank account without her knowledge and opened a new account in her name at a Kotak Bank branch in Malad.

Raigad Land Allegedly Transferred Fraudulently

In another serious allegation, Jadhav stated that a 3.5-acre plot of land owned by her at Nadgaon, Birwadi, Mahad in Raigad district was allegedly fraudulently transferred in Sonal Shah’s name without her consent. When confronted, the accused allegedly abused her and issued threats.

Police Register Case Under BNS, Probe Underway

Following the complaint, the Mankhurd police have registered a case involving alleged cheating amounting to Rs 36,07,840 and have initiated an investigation under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

