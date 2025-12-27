Mumbai Fraud: Model Alleges ₹35 Lakh Cheating By Neighbour’s Husband, Police Register FIR | Representational Image

According to the FIR, the complainant, Pinky Adak (37), a model residing in Malad West, married Anuj Sinha in 2023 but later separated. The separation allegedly pushed her into depression, during which she attempted suicide.

Her neighbour, Endrina Putman, informed the police and ensured Adak was admitted to a hospital.

Accused Promised Legal Help

Police said Endrina’s husband, Nevda, allegedly offered to help Adak file a complaint against her estranged husband. He reportedly took Rs 10 lakh from her, claiming it was required for legal and police-related expenses.

Lured Into Business Investment

The accused allegedly pressured Adak to transfer additional money and persuaded her to invest Rs 17 lakh in a shoe business, promising high returns. However, no returns were received.

When the complainant questioned him, he allegedly abused and threatened her, police said.

Complaint Filed After Fear and Delay

Fearing retaliation, Adak initially delayed approaching the police. She later filed a complaint after learning that multiple fraud and extortion cases had been registered against the accused.

She submitted WhatsApp chats and other digital communications as evidence, following which Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR and began investigations.

