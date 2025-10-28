Cyclone Montha: 30 IndiGo, 2 Air India, 5 Air India Express Flights Cancelled In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

IndiGo | File Photo

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha, over 35 flights between Shamshabad in Telangana and Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry airports in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled, GMR Airports said.

A total of 30 IndiGo, two Air India and five Air India Express flights have been cancelled as the SCS Month approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), SCS Montha is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada during Tuesday evening or tonight with maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

"The SCS Montha moved north-northwestwards and at 1430 hrs IST of 28th Oct, it lay about 70 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 150km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 250 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 480 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha)," the IMD said in a post on X.

In the wake of heavy rainfall expected in 39 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Ministers, MPs, and MLAs to provide assistance to the people affected.

Officials informed the CM that heavy rainfall is expected in Visakhapatnam, the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.

Earlier today, officials made announcements, urging people to vacate their houses in Kothapatnam village, as a precautionary measure for SCS Montha. NDRF teams have been deployed in Uppada.

NDRF Inspector Biswas said, "The Team is deployed here for 24 hours. We came here two days ago. I visited here yesterday as well. The areas which I feel need evacuation, and people need to be taken to shelters, we are campaigning there. The cyclone is hitting this evening. There is no need to panic. We are coordinating with the local administration. I appeal to the people to reach shelters and cooperate with us."

The beach road of Kakinada and Uppada has been closed to prevent accidents after about an 8-kilometre stretch of the road suffered damage this morning.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh are unable to return due to Cyclone Montha. All 50 fishing boats have been kept anchored in the harbour of Gopalpur port in Ganjam district.

BJP MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak said, "All arrangements have been made for the Cyclone. Odisha CM has given instructions to the District Administration to be alert. District Administration has taken all steps for the Cyclone."

Tamil Nadu is also likely to witness moderate rain with thunder and lightning in several districts, including Thoothukudi. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore for the fourth consecutive day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)