 Cyclone Montha: Here's List Of Trains Cancelled By South Central; Railway In Wake Of Cyclonic Storm
In the wake of Cyclone Montha the South Central Railway has cancelled several trains. Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm today.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Several trains cancelled due to Cyclone Montha | X

Amravati: Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestward with a speed of 17 km per hour in the past six hours. Due to Cyclone Month, the South Central Railway has cancelled several trains.

The South Central Railway also released the list of 67 trains which have been cancelled/ Most of these trains are originating from stations which are situated in the region where there will be the severe impact of Cyclone Month. According to reports, over 95 trains were cancelled so far by several division of the Indian Railways ahead of landfall by the cyclonic storm.

Here Is The List Of Trains Cancelled By South Central Railway:

Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. According to reports, it is located about 230 km south to the southeast of Machilipatnam, 370 km south of Visakhapatnam, and 570 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

"Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on October 28 over the same region about 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (and) 310 km south-southeast of Kakinada," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a release.

Continuing to move further north to northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph.

Meanwhile, the Met Department forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places across the coastal districts of the southern state. It issued a red alert to 19 districts.

