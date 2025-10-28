 Cyclone Montha: Landfall Expected Between Ongole & Kakinada As Andhra, Telangana Start Evacuation; Wind Speed Reaches 100 To 110kmph – Latest Updates
Cyclone Montha: Landfall Expected Between Ongole & Kakinada As Andhra, Telangana Start Evacuation; Wind Speed Reaches 100 To 110kmph – Latest Updates

The cyclone’s northern bands are expected to bring heavy downpours to Guntur, Bapatla, and Vijayawada, extending into Telangana, including Hyderabad and Warangal.

AditiUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Cyclone Montha: Landfall Expected Between Ongole & Kakinada As Andhra, Telangana Start Evacuation; Wind Speed Reaches 100 To 110kmph – Latest Updates | X

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and adjoining regions are on high alert as Cyclone Montha continues to strengthen over the Bay of Bengal. The system, predicted to make landfall between Ongole and Kakinada this evening (October 28), has brought in heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and travel disruptions across multiple states.

Here are 10 latest developments:

1. Landfall Expected by Tuesday Evening

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is likely to hit the Andhra coast between Ongole and Kakinada late on October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm. Wind speeds during landfall may reach 100 to 110 kmph, accompanied by intense rainfall and thunderstorms across northern Andhra Pradesh.

2. Coastal Andhra and Telangana Face Heavy Rainfall

The cyclone’s northern bands are expected to bring heavy downpours to Guntur, Bapatla, and Vijayawada, extending into Telangana, including Hyderabad and Warangal. IMD has issued orange alerts for parts of Telangana, warning of waterlogging and localised flooding from Tuesday afternoon.

3. PM Modi Assures Central Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, assuring full central support for relief and rehabilitation. The Centre is coordinating with IMD, INCOIS, and disaster management agencies to monitor developments and facilitate rapid response operations.

4. Andhra CM Orders Round-the-Clock Monitoring

CM Naidu directed officials to conduct hourly cyclone tracking and expedite evacuations in vulnerable areas. Relief camps have been set up to provide temporary shelter, food, and medical care. Families evacuated from low-lying zones will receive cash assistance and essential supplies.

5. Odisha Targets ‘Zero Casualty’ with Mass Evacuations

Odisha has moved thousands of residents to safety across eight southern districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, and Ganjam. “Our goal is zero casualty,” said Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari. Over 5,000 personnel from NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services have been deployed to red-alert zones.

6. High Waves and Flood Alerts Along Andhra Coast

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has forecast sea waves up to 4.7 metres between Nellore and Srikakulam. A storm surge of about one metre above normal tide levels is expected to inundate low-lying coastal areas near Yanam and Machilipatnam. Residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid coastal travel.

7. Pregnant Women Shifted to Hospitals as Precaution

In Andhra Pradesh, 787 pregnant women nearing delivery have been relocated to government hospitals in safe zones. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the precautionary step was taken to ensure uninterrupted medical access during the storm’s peak phase.

8. Travel Disruptions Across States

Train and flight operations have been severely affected. More than 67 trains through Visakhapatnam have been cancelled, while IndiGo and Air India Express have grounded all flights from the city on October 28. Passengers have been advised to check flight status before travel and expect delays due to waterlogging and strong winds.

9. Schools and Colleges Closed in Multiple Districts

Educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu remain shut due to heavy rain and safety concerns. In Kakinada, schools will remain closed until October 31, while other districts such as West Godavari, Eluru, and Annamayya have declared temporary closures.

10. Fishermen and Coastal Residents Warned

Authorities have issued strict advisories for fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until October 29. Strong winds and high tides are expected to persist until the cyclone weakens inland. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has activated emergency helplines and advised the public to rely only on official updates.

