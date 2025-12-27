 SIP Inflows Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore First Time In 2025
SIP inflows into mutual funds crossed Rs 3 lakh crore (Rs 3.04 trillion) in 2025 till November, a first in a calendar year, up from Rs 2.69 trillion in 2024. Investors favored staggered SIPs amid volatility, offsetting lower lump-sum investments. SIPs contributed 37% of gross equity inflows, with November inflows steady at Rs 29,445 crore and industry AUM reaching Rs 80.80 lakh crore.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Investors have poured over Rs 3 lakh crore into mutual fund schemes through systematic investment plans until November, for the first time in a calendar year. The data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said SIP inflows in the calendar year touched Rs 3.04 trillion (lakh crore) for the first time, up from Rs 2.69 trillion in 2024. The rise in SIP inflows came as investors increasingly relied on the staggered investment route amid market volatility, which helped to offset a decline in lump‑sum investments.

Lump‑sum investments into active equity schemes stood at Rs 3.9 trillion as of October 2025, down from Rs 5.9 trillion a year earlier, while SIP investments in active equity schemes rose 3 per cent to Rs 2.3 trillion in the same period, AMFI data showed. “SIPs have emerged as India’s preferred long-term wealth-building habit, helping investors maintain discipline through market volatility while steadily deepening equity participation across market cycles,” said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, AMFI.

article-image

SIPs accounted for 37 per cent of gross inflows into active equity schemes in the first 10 months of 2025, up from 27 per cent in 2024, with active equity schemes garnering around 80 per cent of total SIP flows. SIP inflows in November remained almost steady at Rs 29,445 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 29,529 crore recorded in October. Despite this minor dip, overall investor participation in mutual funds stayed strong during the month. Net equity inflows saw a healthy rise, increasing to Rs 29,894 crore in November from Rs 24,671 crore in October.

The industry’s total assets under management also grew, touching Rs 80.80 lakh crore compared to Rs 79.87 lakh crore in the previous month. “The month’s flows underscore a constructive risk appetite, supported by deep domestic liquidity, strong and sticky retail SIP participation, and optimism about India’s medium-term economic and corporate earnings outlook,” market experts said. ­­­­

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

