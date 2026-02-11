Mahindra & Mahindra's Revenue Surges 24% To ₹51,580 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rupees 51,579.95 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rupees 41,464.98 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased from Rupees 45,885.40 crore. Net profit after tax attributable to owners stood at Rupees 4,674.64 crore, rising from Rupees 3,180.58 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rupees 3,673.32 crore in Q2 FY26. This strong YoY growth was supported by sustained volume traction across the automotive and farm equipment segments.

Consolidated*

Revenue 52099.75 Cr vs 41470.05 Cr

(+25.63% YoY┃+13.00% QoQ)



Profit before exceptional items, share of profit of associates, JV and tax

6396.87 Cr vs 4784.73 Cr

Sequential Growth Accelerates with Margin Gains

Sequentially, revenue rose by Rupees 5,694.55 crore (12.4 percent) and profit attributable to owners increased by Rupees 1,001.32 crore (27.3 percent). Total expenses grew to Rupees 46,561.40 crore in Q3 from Rupees 41,192.50 crore in Q2, driven by higher input and employee costs. Despite cost pressures, Mahindra’s Q3 earnings improved due to scale benefits and increased contribution from its financial and industrial services businesses. Notably, the company booked an exceptional item of Rupees 292.94 crore related to retirement benefit adjustments due to new labour codes.

Segment Drivers and Earnings Per Share Boost

Earnings per share (basic) rose sharply to Rupees 41.85 in Q3 FY26, compared to Rupees 28.51 a year earlier. Key segments like automotive and financial services delivered strong results. Segment profit after exceptional items and share of profit from JVs/associates reached Rupees 6,154.73 crore, up from Rupees 5,117.06 crore in Q3 FY25, with notable improvement in industrial services as well.

Nine-Month Performance Reflects Strong Operating Trajectory

For the nine months ended December 2025, Mahindra & Mahindra reported consolidated revenue of Rupees 1,42,901.23 crore, a 23.0 percent jump from Rupees 1,16,164.08 crore in the same period last year. Net profit attributable to owners grew 29.1 percent to Rupees 12,431.28 crore. The company’s diversified portfolio continues to drive momentum across all key segments including auto, farm, financial services and renewables.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Mahindra & Mahindra. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.