 Gold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On Record Inflows
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On Record Inflows

Gold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On Record Inflows

Combined assets under management of gold and silver ETFs crossed a record Rs 3 lakh crore in January 2026, nearly tripling from Rs 1 lakh crore in August 2025, driven by massive inflows of Rs 24,039 crore into gold ETFs and Rs 9,463 crore into silver ETFs. Folios grew sharply to 1.14 crore (gold) and 47.85 lakh (silver) amid investor shift to defensive assets amid equity uncertainty.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The combined assets under management (AUM) of gold and silver exchange‑traded funds (ETFs) touched record highs, crossing Rs 3 lakh crore in January, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The surge marked a near‑threefold rise in five months from Rs 1 lakh crore in August 2025 driven by record investor inflows despite sharp price volatility. The expansion was accompanied by a sharp rise in folios as gold ETF folios surged to 1.14 crore from 80.34 lakh, while silver ETF folios jumped to 47.85 lakh from 11.31 lakh over the same period.

January saw all-time high inflows, with gold ETFs recording inflows of Rs 24,039 crore and silver ETFs attracting Rs 9,463 crore, according to AMFI. Those combined inflows exceeded equity fund inflows of Rs 24,029 crore for the month. In December, combined inflows into gold and silver ETFs stood at Rs 15,609 crore, compared with Rs 28,055 crore into equity funds. Analysts said the shift reflected a temporary reallocation by investors toward defensive assets amid moderation in inflows to equity mutual fund inflows due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Walkeshwar Jeweller Cheated Of ₹10.90 Lakh Gold-Diamond Ornaments Given On 'Approval...
article-image

They advised long‑term investors to maintain disciplined allocations to precious metals at around 10–15 per cent of a portfolio and do staggered investments through systematic plans rather than lump‑sum buys at elevated levels. The AUM of open-ended equity-oriented schemes stood at Rs 34.86 lakh crore by January end, while open-ended debt-oriented schemes managed Rs 18.90 lakh crore.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said that flows remained constructive despite bouts of market volatility, supported by steady SIP contributions and continued confidence in the long-term structural growth prospects of Indian equities. The moderation in overall inflows was largely driven by cooling momentum in the mid and small-cap segments, he mentioned. Large-cap and focused funds also witnessed healthy traction in January, recording higher inflows compared with December.

FPJ Shorts
Gold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On Record Inflows
Gold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On Record Inflows
England Test Captain Ben Stokes Undergoes Successful Surgery After Facial Injury In Nets
England Test Captain Ben Stokes Undergoes Successful Surgery After Facial Injury In Nets
₹7,792 High After 6.8% Jump, Here's What Drove Eicher Motors’ Best Rally In 5 Years?
₹7,792 High After 6.8% Jump, Here's What Drove Eicher Motors’ Best Rally In 5 Years?
8.80 Crore ITRs Filed But 24.64 Lakh Still Pending, Refund Wait Raises Big Questions
8.80 Crore ITRs Filed But 24.64 Lakh Still Pending, Refund Wait Raises Big Questions

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On...
Gold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On...
₹7,792 High After 6.8% Jump, Here's What Drove Eicher Motors’ Best Rally In 5 Years?
₹7,792 High After 6.8% Jump, Here's What Drove Eicher Motors’ Best Rally In 5 Years?
8.80 Crore ITRs Filed But 24.64 Lakh Still Pending, Refund Wait Raises Big Questions
8.80 Crore ITRs Filed But 24.64 Lakh Still Pending, Refund Wait Raises Big Questions
Oil India Swings To ₹1,899 Crore Profit In Q3 On Comprehensive Basis, Standalone PAT At ₹808...
Oil India Swings To ₹1,899 Crore Profit In Q3 On Comprehensive Basis, Standalone PAT At ₹808...
Rupee Slips 6 Paise To 90.62 Against USD In Early Trade Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Importer Demand...
Rupee Slips 6 Paise To 90.62 Against USD In Early Trade Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Importer Demand...