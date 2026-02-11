 Apollo Q3 Profit Jumps 35% To ₹502 Cr, Stock Hits ₹7,640, Here's What’s Driving The Rally?
Apollo Q3 Profit Jumps 35% To ₹502 Cr, Stock Hits ₹7,640, Here's What's Driving The Rally?

Apollo Hospitals shares price rose nearly 6 percent after Q3 profit jumped 35 percent to Rs 502 crore. Revenue growth, dividend announcement and strong performance across hospital, digital and diagnostics businesses supported the rally. Expansion plans and international patient growth continue to strengthen the company’s long-term healthcare growth outlook and investor confidence.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Apollo Hospitals Stock Jumps After Strong Earnings Announcement. |

New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals shares rose sharply on February 11 after the company announced strong December quarter results. The stock climbed nearly 6 percent during the day and touched around Rs 7,640 on the NSE.

The rally was driven by strong profit growth, steady revenue increase and a dividend announcement, which boosted investor confidence.

Profit Jumps Nearly 35 percent In Q3

Apollo Hospitals reported a strong financial performance in Q3 FY26.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 502.3 crore, up 34.91 percent from Rs 372.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 17.19 percent to Rs 6,477.4 crore, compared to Rs 5,526.9 crore a year ago. The growth was supported by strong performance across hospital services, digital healthcare and pharmacy businesses.

article-image

Dividend Announcement Supports Investor Sentiment

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY26. The record date for dividend eligibility is February 16, 2026.

Dividend announcements usually signal strong cash flows and financial stability, which often supports stock price movement.

Hospital Business Shows Stable Growth

As of December 2025, Apollo Hospitals operated 8,072 beds across its network.

Hospital occupancy remained stable at 67 percent compared to 68 percent last year. Healthcare services revenue rose 14 percent to Rs 3,183 crore, showing steady demand for medical services.

Digital And Diagnostics Businesses Grow Strongly

Apollo Health and Lifestyle, which includes diagnostics and retail healthcare, reported Rs 467 crore revenue, up 20 percent YoY.

Apollo HealthCo, the company’s digital healthcare and pharmacy platform, posted Rs 2,827 crore revenue, also growing 20 percent YoY.

These segments are becoming key growth drivers for the company.

Expansion And International Patient Growth

During the quarter, Apollo opened a new 250-bed hospital in Pune, strengthening its presence in Maharashtra.

The company also saw rising demand from international patients, which is helping revenue growth.

Management Remains Confident

Chairman Prathap C Reddy said the results show strong execution, quality patient care and strong operational performance across the network.

Strong core hospital performance, digital growth and expansion plans are supporting Apollo Hospitals’ long-term growth story.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Stock market investments involve risk. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making investment or trading decisions.

