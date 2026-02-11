 USA Fans Mock Usman Tariq's Action, Accuse Pakistan Spinner Of 'Chucking' During PAK vs USA ICC T20 World Cup Clash; Video
During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo, USA fans mocked Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action, accusing him of chucking. Despite taking 3 for 27 and playing a key role in Pakistan’s 32-run win over the USA, controversy over his unusual action overshadowed his match-winning performance.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Image: Rajiv1841/X

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and the United States in Colombo, an unexpected subplot emerged off the field as fans from USA openly mocked Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action, accusing him of “chucking” during the game.

Tariq was a key figure in Pakistan’s 32-run victory over the USA, finishing with figures of 3 for 27 in a strong bowling performance at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. However, rather than his match figures dominating conversation, attention shifted to his distinctive bowling style observed during his spell.

Spectators and social media users alike focused on his unusual “pause-and-deliver” action, with several fans in the stands mimicking his arm position and chanting accusations that he was “throwing” the ball rather than bowling it. Some supporters even circulated clips of people in the crowd imitating Tariq’s motion, adding fuel to the debate.

The controversy follows a broader discussion about Tariq’s action that has trailed him in international cricket. His bowling has been under scrutiny on social media during previous matches, including on occasions where players like Australia’s Cameron Green appeared to question its legality after being dismissed.

Usman Tariq & Cameron Green Seemingly Bury Hatchet After PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; Video

The on-field tension between Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green appeared to ease following the third T20I of the Pakistan–Australia series, as the two were seen shaking hands and exchanging words after the match. The brief interaction suggested a moment of reconciliation after a controversy that had sparked widespread debate earlier in the series.

The issue traces back to the second T20I in Lahore, where Tariq dismissed Green during Australia’s innings. As he walked back to the pavilion, Green made a visible gesture that many interpreted as questioning the legality of Tariq’s bowling action. The moment quickly went viral, reigniting discussions around Tariq’s unorthodox style and drawing sharp reactions from fans and cricket experts alike.

Tariq did not remain silent following the incident. The spinner took to Instagram, posting a meme that implied Green’s gesture was a reaction born out of frustration after being dismissed. While the post was light-hearted in tone, it further fueled conversations around the episode, with opinions split between those backing Tariq and others defending Green’s on-field expression.

The controversy also revived scrutiny of Tariq’s bowling action, an issue he has faced in the past despite being cleared previously. Former players and pundits weighed in, debating both the legality of unconventional actions and the appropriateness of on-field gestures questioning opponents.

However, the post-match exchange after the third T20I hinted that the players may have moved on from the flashpoint. With handshakes and words shared, the moment offered a reminder that intense competition can coexist with mutual respect, even after heated exchanges.

