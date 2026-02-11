 'First Change That Rule...': R. Ashwin Responds To Shreevats Goswami As Usman Tariq's Bowling Action Sparks New 'Chucking' Debate
During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq faced renewed scrutiny over his unconventional action. Shreevats Goswami compared his pause to football’s penalty rules, questioning fairness. Ravichandran Ashwin countered, urging consistency, arguing bowlers face stricter limitations than batters playing innovative shots in modern cricket regulations debate ongoing.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

In the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq once again found himself at the centre of controversy over his bowling action, reigniting a long-running debate about legality and fairness in modern cricket.

Tariq played a crucial part in Pakistan’s commanding win over the United States in Colombo, taking three important wickets to help his team secure a 32-run victory and top spot in Group A. But while his performance impressed on the field, his distinctive “pause-and-deliver” bowling style sparked fresh allegations online that he was “chucking,” a term used when a bowler throws rather than bowls the ball.

Shreevats Goswami’s Comparison and the Rules Debate

Former Indian wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami weighed in on the controversy by comparing Tariq’s pause in his delivery stride to rules in another sport. Goswami pointed out that in football, players cannot pause during a penalty run-up, suggesting that similar restrictions should apply to cricket bowlers if the pause affects the delivery’s fairness.

However, Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin took a slightly different stance. While agreeing with the football comparison in principle, Ashwin challenged the broader consistency of cricket’s laws. He highlighted what he called an imbalance in the sport’s regulations, noting that batters are free to play innovative strokes like the switch-hit or reverse sweep without notifying the umpire, yet bowlers cannot change the arm with which they bowl without prior announcement. Ashwin argued that such restrictions on bowlers should be re-examined before casting aspersions on unusual bowling styles.

Tariq’s Own Explanation

Tariq has addressed such allegations in the past, explaining that his unusual arm action is due to natural physical characteristics. He maintains that his arm’s bend is a biological trait rather than an attempt to break the rules and points to his clearances in official tests as proof that there is nothing inherently illegal about his style.

