 'Haris Rauf Bahut Achha Tha...': Chacha Pakistani Blasts Shaheen Afridi Despite USA Win In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
Super fan Chacha Pakistani did not mince his words as he called for fast bowler Shaheen Afridi to be dropped from the playing XI. In a viral video rant from the SSC Ground in Colombo, Chacha Pakistani claimed that Haris Rauf was a fat better bowler than Afridi. He said, 'Isne kasam khaayi hai Pakistan ko harwaane me' despite Pakistan's victory over USA on Tuesday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
Shaheen Afridi has come under severe criticism from Pakistan fans despite the Men in Green registering back to back wins in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Afridi has struggled for form prompting super fan Chacha Pakistani to call for him to be dropped from the team.

In a viral video after PAK vs USA game, the influencer called Pakistan a better team without Afridi in the side. He blamed the pacer for not giving strike to Usman Khan, while also his ineffective bowling in the powerplay.

"Isne kasam khaayi hai ki main Pakistan ko harawaane me koi kasar nahi chhodunga. Isse Haris Rauf bahut achha tha. Wo wicket taker tha. Drop ka haq sirf Shaheen Shah Afridi ka banta hai(He's taken a vow to try and make Pakistan lose the match. Haris Rauf was better. If someone has to be dropped, it has to be Afridi)," Chacha Pakistani said.

Afridi returned from injury to be fit for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However things have not gone to plan for the left-arm pacer. In both games despite playing against weaker opposition, Afridi has just struck twice. Against USA, he conceded 42 in his four overs, with only just 1 wicket to his name.

