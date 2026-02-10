ENG Vs WI: England Look To Stamp Authority Against The West Indies In T20 World Cup 2026

England Look To Stamp Authority Against The West Indies In T20 World Cup 2026 |

Mumbai: Wankhede will witness the mercurial clash between two-time champions England and West Indies in the Group C encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Both sides met here in the league stage of the 2016 T20 World Cup, and Chris Gayle lit up the stadium with a 48-ball hundred to star in a thumping win.

England wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler still remembers the game vividly. "Chris Gayle was one of the dangerous T20 batters, and he took us apart. I remember Moeen Ali bowled well in the game until Gayle ruined his figures with three sixes," Buttler said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday here.

Both sides later qualified for the final in Kolkata; it wasn't Gayle storm there, but Carlos Braithwaite's four sixes in the last over of Ben Stokes sank the English after Marlon Samuel anchored the chase. West Indies has fond memories of beating India here in the semifinal of the 2016 edition.

England had lost all the first five games to West Indies in the T20 World Cups, until England pulled it back with two back-to-back wins in recent times. The last time the Windies were bowled for a paltry 53, with Adil Rashid spinning a web.

West Indies have been inconsistent in recent times, coming here after a 3-0 series loss to England and a 2-1 loss to minnows Nepal.

England, besides beating West Indies in a bilateral series, also won the series in New Zealand more recently.

However, England survived a scare against Nepal in their opening match at the same venue, winning by just four runs thanks to Sam Curran, who defended ten runs in the last over. That was an afternoon gam,e and England may feel more comfortable in the evening game. Skipper Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell scored fifties in the last game, and they will want Buttler, Phil Salt, and Tom Banton to fire at the top. England bats deep. Rashid went wicketless against Nepal and will want to stamp authority with fellow spinner Liam Dawson.

Overton replaces Wood

England have already named their playing XI with Jamie Overton replacing Luke Wood for Wednesday's game. Jofra Archer, Overton, will like to support Curran in the pace department.

Shimron Hetmyer scored a half-century for the West Indies in the previous game against Scotland, and they will want the likes of Shai Hope and Brandon King to contribute at the top.

All-rounder Jason Holder, who completed 100 T20I wickets in the last match, has the experience, and Shemar Joseph has the pace. Romario Shepherd took five wickets haul in the previous game, including a hat-trick to change the game.

Teams:

England Playing XI: Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (WK), Tom Banton, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c&wk), Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Match starts at 7:00pm IST.