'It's A Good Solution...': BCCI Vice‑President Rajeev Shukla Welcomes Pakistan's Decision To Play Team India At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

The cricketing world heaved a sigh of relief after Pakistan reversed its threat to boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduling the encounter for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The change in stance came following intense negotiations involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and both countries’ cricket boards to keep cricket’s marquee fixture intact.

Reacting to the development, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice‑President Rajeev Shukla said he was “delighted” with the outcome of discussions led by ICC representatives. Shukla praised the ICC’s efforts, supervised by its chairman and officials who visited Lahore to engage with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). He described the resolution as “amicable” and one that prioritises “cricket’s importance in the game.”

He also noted that the feelings of the Bangladesh Cricket Board were addressed during negotiations, with some relief offered to the BCB, a factor that helped smooth tensions. The board’s president has since praised the ICC’s efforts in resolving the dispute.

Shukla’s comments reflect a broader sentiment within international cricket to keep politics separate from sport and uphold the integrity of major events like the T20 World Cup, where the India‑Pakistan clash is among the most watched and commercially vital matches in the global calendar.

'I Am Against It': Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Voices Opposition To India-Pakistan Encounter At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

The decision by Pakistan to play against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has stirred strong reactions in India, with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit voicing sharp criticism. Pakistan’s government announced a dramatic reversal of its earlier boycott threat, directing its national team to take the field against India in their Group A match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka after intense pressure from international cricket bodies and friendly nations.

However, Pandit, known for his outspoken views, said he strongly disagrees with the two teams facing off. “I am against it. India should not play against Pakistan, which is a terrorist nation. This is against the emotions of the people and our security forces personnel who laid down their lives for the nation. I am against any kind of sports or business with Pakistan. As a citizen of India, I don't agree with this,” said Pandit. His remarks reflected a segment of public sentiment that believes political issues should override sporting ties with Pakistan.

The reversal follows days of diplomatic and cricket board negotiations after Pakistan initially signalled it might boycott the match in protest when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was excluded from the tournament schedule due to venue and security disagreements. Pressure on Pakistan intensified as the match was seen as commercially and culturally one of the marquee fixtures of the tournament.

The India‑Pakistan encounter remains one of world cricket’s most watched fixtures, transcending sport and drawing global viewership. With the match back on the schedule, attention has now shifted to reactions from players, administrators, and fans as the February 15 clash approaches.