'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play Against Team India At ICC T20 World Cup | Video

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday, February 10, strongly reacted to Pakistan reversing its threat to boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. The change in Pakistan's stance came following intense negotiations involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and both countries’ cricket boards to keep cricket’s marquee fixture intact.

"What kind of joke is this? Our country is watching and waiting to see what decision Pakistan will take. If they have any shame left, they would say that they do not want to play this match. The way Pakistan made this decision, announced it, and is now taking a U-turn…” she said.

Not just this, the MP also criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), questioning why the Indian cricket board did not take a firm stand earlier and alleged, "For BCCI, profit is more important."

She said that the BCCI should have clearly stated that India would not play against Pakistan. Chaturvedi further claimed that Pakistan may have reconsidered its position due to financial implications, including potential penalties for withdrawing from the tournament.

Pakistan’s government announced a dramatic reversal of its earlier boycott threat, directing its national team to take the field against India in their Group A match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan initially signalled it might boycott the match in protest when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was excluded from the tournament schedule. However, as the match is back on schedule, the attention has now shifted to the February 15 clash in Sri Lanka, which draws global viewership.



