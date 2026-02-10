 'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence

'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde defended Salman Khan’s presence at the RSS event in Mumbai, saying there was nothing inappropriate about an Indian citizen attending a public programme. Reacting to the controversy, Shinde urged leaders not to politicise the issue. His remarks come after Minister Nitesh Rane’s comments triggered a political row in the state.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday came out in defence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s attendance at an event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying there was nothing inappropriate about an Indian citizen attending a public programme and cautioning against politicising the issue.

Eknath Shinde Defends Salman Khan

Reacting to the controversy sparked by Khan’s participation in the RSS Vyakhyanmala, Shinde said, “Salman Khan attending the RSS event or not attending it—what kind of question is this? Isn’t Salman Khan an Indian citizen? He is an Indian citizen, he installs Lord Ganesha at his home, respects our culture, and his family does too. I don’t see anything wrong with Salman Khan attending Mohan Bhagwat’s programme. It is appropriate, and since he is a Mumbai resident, we should not politicise his presence at a Mumbai event.”

'Salman Khan More Hindu Than Uddhav Thackeray,' Says Nitesh Rane

FPJ Shorts
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called
Kerala Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence
Larsen & Toubro Bags Dubai Road Project, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street Upgrade Worth ₹2,500 Crore
Larsen & Toubro Bags Dubai Road Project, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street Upgrade Worth ₹2,500 Crore

Shinde’s remarks come amid a political row triggered by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, who drew sharp comparisons between Salman Khan and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray over the actor’s presence at the RSS event.

Read Also
'Salman Khan Is More Hindu Than Uddhav Thackeray': Nitesh Rane Targets Sena UBT Chief After Actor...
article-image

Rane had claimed that Salman Khan 'demonstrates stronger Hindu values' than Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that the former chief minister lacked the courage to refer to his father Balasaheb Thackeray as Hindu Hriday Samrat in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His comments drew criticism from opposition parties and intensified the ongoing political sparring in the state.

Salman Khan, Other Celebs Attend RSS Vyakhyanmala Event In Mumbai

Salman Khan attended the RSS Vyakhyanmala on Saturday, February 7. The two-day lecture series, themed '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons,' was organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations. Apart from Khan, the event was attended by several prominent personalities, including actor Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and over 900 eminent figures from various fields such as science, industry, art and culture.

The programme, held in Mumbai on February 7 and 8, also featured an interaction by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Since the event, participation of celebrities has become a flashpoint, with political leaders trading accusations and counter-accusations over the perceived symbolism of their presence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45...
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45...
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event...
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event...
Mumbai: Auto Driver Raises Young Daughter Alone While Working Daily Shifts, Internet Responds With...
Mumbai: Auto Driver Raises Young Daughter Alone While Working Daily Shifts, Internet Responds With...
'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play...
'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play...
Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan 2026
Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan 2026