'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor's RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday came out in defence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s attendance at an event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying there was nothing inappropriate about an Indian citizen attending a public programme and cautioning against politicising the issue.

Eknath Shinde Defends Salman Khan

Reacting to the controversy sparked by Khan’s participation in the RSS Vyakhyanmala, Shinde said, “Salman Khan attending the RSS event or not attending it—what kind of question is this? Isn’t Salman Khan an Indian citizen? He is an Indian citizen, he installs Lord Ganesha at his home, respects our culture, and his family does too. I don’t see anything wrong with Salman Khan attending Mohan Bhagwat’s programme. It is appropriate, and since he is a Mumbai resident, we should not politicise his presence at a Mumbai event.”

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Salman Khan attending the RSS event or not attending it—what kind of question is this, and isn't Salman Khan an Indian citizen? Salman Khan is an Indian citizen; he installs Lord Ganesha at his home, does everything,… pic.twitter.com/4AIVAIO4uW — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2026

'Salman Khan More Hindu Than Uddhav Thackeray,' Says Nitesh Rane

Shinde’s remarks come amid a political row triggered by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, who drew sharp comparisons between Salman Khan and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray over the actor’s presence at the RSS event.

Rane had claimed that Salman Khan 'demonstrates stronger Hindu values' than Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that the former chief minister lacked the courage to refer to his father Balasaheb Thackeray as Hindu Hriday Samrat in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His comments drew criticism from opposition parties and intensified the ongoing political sparring in the state.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane says, "I acknowledge that Salman Khan is more of a Hindu than Uddhav Thackeray... On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray, even in front of Rahul Gandhi, does not have the courage to call his own father Hindu Hriday Samrat. That’s why I… pic.twitter.com/9t1xGQpNSM — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2026

Salman Khan, Other Celebs Attend RSS Vyakhyanmala Event In Mumbai

Salman Khan attended the RSS Vyakhyanmala on Saturday, February 7. The two-day lecture series, themed '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons,' was organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations. Apart from Khan, the event was attended by several prominent personalities, including actor Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and over 900 eminent figures from various fields such as science, industry, art and culture.

The programme, held in Mumbai on February 7 and 8, also featured an interaction by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Since the event, participation of celebrities has become a flashpoint, with political leaders trading accusations and counter-accusations over the perceived symbolism of their presence.

