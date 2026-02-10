'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called |

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra HSC Board examinations commenced on Monday, February 10, a Reddit post brought attention to an unusual incident outside Nalanda Educational Foundation's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar High School and Junior College in Chembur. According to the viral post shared on Reddit’s Mumbai community, a wedding celebration was underway at a banquet hall located within the same complex as the college, barely 45 minutes before the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination began.

The post further alleged that the band was being played as 'hundreds of students were waiting outside studying' and preparing for the examination centre, raised concerns. Moreover, the post also claimed that the parents who were standing with their children outside the college also called the police. Currently, it is not known what actions were taken by the police, nor has the college issued any statement regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 started today, February 10. The HSC exams will be administered in an offline pen-and-paper format in two shifts: morning (11:00 AM to 2:00 PM) and evening (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM).

Read Also MBVV Police Impose Restrictions Near Exam Centres Ahead Of SSC, HSC Board Exams 2026

Know Full Schedule Of Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026

February 10, 2026

Morning: English

February 11, 2026

Morning: Hindi

Afternoon: German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 12, 2026

Morning: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi (Arabic/Devanagari), Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Afternoon: Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali

February 13, 2026

Morning: Maharashtra Prakrut, Sanskrit

Afternoon: Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 14, 2026

Morning: Organisation of Commerce and Management

February 16, 2026

Morning: Logic, Physics

February 17, 2026

Morning: Secretarial Practice, Home Management

February 18, 2026

Morning: Chemistry

Afternoon: Political Science

February 21, 2026

Morning: Mathematics and Statistics

Afternoon: Percussion Instruments

February 23, 2026

Morning: Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology

February 24, 2026

Morning: Economics

February 25, 2026

Morning: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music

February 26, 2026

Morning: Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Geology

Afternoon: Textiles

February 27, 2026

Morning: Geology

Afternoon: Co-operation

February 28, 2026

Morning: Food Science and Technology

Afternoon: Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation

March 2, 2026

Morning: Defence Studies

March 4, 2026

Afternoon: Psychology

March 6, 2026

Morning: Commerce Group Paper 1 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)

Afternoon: Library and Information Science

March 7, 2026

Afternoon: Geography

March 9, 2026

Afternoon: History

March 10, 2026

Morning: Commerce Group Paper 2 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)

March 11, 2026

Afternoon: Sociology