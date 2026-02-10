'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra HSC Board examinations commenced on Monday, February 10, a Reddit post brought attention to an unusual incident outside Nalanda Educational Foundation's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar High School and Junior College in Chembur. According to the viral post shared on Reddit’s Mumbai community, a wedding celebration was underway at a banquet hall located within the same complex as the college, barely 45 minutes before the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination began.
The post further alleged that the band was being played as 'hundreds of students were waiting outside studying' and preparing for the examination centre, raised concerns. Moreover, the post also claimed that the parents who were standing with their children outside the college also called the police. Currently, it is not known what actions were taken by the police, nor has the college issued any statement regarding the matter.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 started today, February 10. The HSC exams will be administered in an offline pen-and-paper format in two shifts: morning (11:00 AM to 2:00 PM) and evening (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM).
Know Full Schedule Of Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026
February 10, 2026
Morning: English
February 11, 2026
Morning: Hindi
Afternoon: German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
February 12, 2026
Morning: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi (Arabic/Devanagari), Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
Afternoon: Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
February 13, 2026
Morning: Maharashtra Prakrut, Sanskrit
Afternoon: Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 14, 2026
Morning: Organisation of Commerce and Management
February 16, 2026
Morning: Logic, Physics
February 17, 2026
Morning: Secretarial Practice, Home Management
February 18, 2026
Morning: Chemistry
Afternoon: Political Science
February 21, 2026
Morning: Mathematics and Statistics
Afternoon: Percussion Instruments
February 23, 2026
Morning: Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology
February 24, 2026
Morning: Economics
February 25, 2026
Morning: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music
February 26, 2026
Morning: Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Geology
Afternoon: Textiles
February 27, 2026
Morning: Geology
Afternoon: Co-operation
February 28, 2026
Morning: Food Science and Technology
Afternoon: Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation
March 2, 2026
Morning: Defence Studies
March 4, 2026
Afternoon: Psychology
March 6, 2026
Morning: Commerce Group Paper 1 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)
Afternoon: Library and Information Science
March 7, 2026
Afternoon: Geography
March 9, 2026
Afternoon: History
March 10, 2026
Morning: Commerce Group Paper 2 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)
March 11, 2026
Afternoon: Sociology