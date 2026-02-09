Maharashtra HSC Exam To Be Conducted Tomorrow At 11 AM; Check Important Documents To Carry and Guidelines

Image: Canva

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to conduct the Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 from tomorrow, i.e., 10th February 2026. The HSC exams will be administered in an offline pen-and-paper format in two shifts: morning (11:00 AM to 2:00 PM) and evening (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM).

Candidates should make sure to bring all of the important documents to the examination center, such as the admit card, a valid ID proof, and basic stationery. Candidate need to score a minimum of 35% in each subject to pass the exam.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Exam Timings

Morning shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Documents To Carry

Candidates can follow the checklist below to avoid the last minute stress.

Maharashtra HSC Exam Admit Card 2026

Valid ID Proof such as School ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID

Basic Stationery such as Blue/Black pens and pencils, Eraser, sharpener, Geometry box (only if allowed in certain papers)

Transparent water bottle without any labels

Simple Analogue Watch

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Barred Items

Candidates should make sure not to bring the following items to the exam:

Electronic items such as Mobile phones, Smartwatches, Earbuds, Tablets

Loose sheets of paper, such as notes, textbooks, booklets.

Bags, Wallets, Purses, and Heavy jewellery are strictly banned.

Metal items such as chains, rings, and metallic footwear parts must be avoided as they interfere with the security checks

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Dress Code

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam day dress code is intended to reduce the risk of cheating and create a neutral environment in the exam hall.

General Dress Code Rules (For All Students)

Wear simple, plain clothes.

No heavy embroidery or complicated designs.

Avoid wearing multiple layers of clothing.

Prefer clothes that does not have deep or functional pockets.

Avoid wearing large accessories or metal items.

Avoid badges, brooches, or anything that can conceal notes.

Clothing should not interfere with the checking and examination procedures.

Keep the overall appearance simple to avoid suspicion.

Dress Code for Boys

Wear a plain shirt or T-shirt with no pockets.

Select pants without deep pockets.

Wear comfortable shoes without metal parts.

Avoid jeans with many pockets.

Don't wear belts with large buckles.

Avoid chains, bracelets, rings, and metal accessories.

Dress Code for Girls:

Pair a simple kurta with a salwar or churidar.

Clothing should not be too loose or tight.

Avoid dupattas with heavy borders and layers.

Wear comfortable shoes that can be removed easily.

Avoid metal jewelry, such as bangles, chains, rings, and pins.

Avoid wearing layered clothing or dresses with decorative designs.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Guidelines

Candidates should make sure to wear simple, non-decorative clothes on the day of the exam.

Candidates should arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

Candidates should make sure to follow all the instructions given by the invigilator.

If a candidate is found with a barred item, the consequences may be a warning or reprimand, disqualification from the exam, or being barred from future board exams.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Exam Schedule

February 10, 2026

Morning: English

February 11, 2026

Morning: Hindi

Afternoon: German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 12, 2026

Morning: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi (Arabic/Devanagari), Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Afternoon: Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali

February 13, 2026

Morning: Maharashtra Prakrut, Sanskrit

Afternoon: Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 14, 2026

Morning: Organisation of Commerce and Management

February 16, 2026

Morning: Logic, Physics

February 17, 2026

Morning: Secretarial Practice, Home Management

February 18, 2026

Morning: Chemistry

Afternoon: Political Science

February 21, 2026

Morning: Mathematics and Statistics

Afternoon: Percussion Instruments

February 23, 2026

Morning: Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology

February 24, 2026

Morning: Economics

February 25, 2026

Morning: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music

February 26, 2026

Morning: Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Geology

Afternoon: Textiles

February 27, 2026

Morning: Geology

Afternoon: Co-operation

February 28, 2026

Morning: Food Science and Technology

Afternoon: Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation

March 2, 2026

Morning: Defence Studies

March 4, 2026

Afternoon: Psychology

March 6, 2026

Morning: Commerce Group Paper 1 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)

Afternoon: Library and Information Science

March 7, 2026

Afternoon: Geography

March 9, 2026

Afternoon: History

March 10, 2026

Morning: Commerce Group Paper 2 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)

March 11, 2026

Afternoon: Sociology

Direct link for exam schedule