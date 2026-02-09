Maharashtra HSC Exam To Be Conducted Tomorrow At 11 AM; Check Important Documents To Carry and Guidelines

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to conduct the Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 from tomorrow, i.e., 10th February 2026. The HSC exams will be administered in an offline pen-and-paper format in two shifts: morning (11:00 AM to 2:00 PM) and evening (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM).
Candidates should make sure to bring all of the important documents to the examination center, such as the admit card, a valid ID proof, and basic stationery. Candidate need to score a minimum of 35% in each subject to pass the exam.
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Exam Timings
Morning shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Documents To Carry
Candidates can follow the checklist below to avoid the last minute stress.
Maharashtra HSC Exam Admit Card 2026
Valid ID Proof such as School ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID
Basic Stationery such as Blue/Black pens and pencils, Eraser, sharpener, Geometry box (only if allowed in certain papers)
Transparent water bottle without any labels
Simple Analogue Watch
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Barred Items
Candidates should make sure not to bring the following items to the exam:
Electronic items such as Mobile phones, Smartwatches, Earbuds, Tablets
Loose sheets of paper, such as notes, textbooks, booklets.
Bags, Wallets, Purses, and Heavy jewellery are strictly banned.
Metal items such as chains, rings, and metallic footwear parts must be avoided as they interfere with the security checks
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Dress Code
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam day dress code is intended to reduce the risk of cheating and create a neutral environment in the exam hall.
General Dress Code Rules (For All Students)
Wear simple, plain clothes.
No heavy embroidery or complicated designs.
Avoid wearing multiple layers of clothing.
Prefer clothes that does not have deep or functional pockets.
Avoid wearing large accessories or metal items.
Avoid badges, brooches, or anything that can conceal notes.
Clothing should not interfere with the checking and examination procedures.
Keep the overall appearance simple to avoid suspicion.
Dress Code for Boys
Wear a plain shirt or T-shirt with no pockets.
Select pants without deep pockets.
Wear comfortable shoes without metal parts.
Avoid jeans with many pockets.
Don't wear belts with large buckles.
Avoid chains, bracelets, rings, and metal accessories.
Dress Code for Girls:
Pair a simple kurta with a salwar or churidar.
Clothing should not be too loose or tight.
Avoid dupattas with heavy borders and layers.
Wear comfortable shoes that can be removed easily.
Avoid metal jewelry, such as bangles, chains, rings, and pins.
Avoid wearing layered clothing or dresses with decorative designs.
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Guidelines
Candidates should make sure to wear simple, non-decorative clothes on the day of the exam.
Candidates should arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.
Candidates should make sure to follow all the instructions given by the invigilator.
If a candidate is found with a barred item, the consequences may be a warning or reprimand, disqualification from the exam, or being barred from future board exams.
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Exam Schedule
February 10, 2026
Morning: English
February 11, 2026
Morning: Hindi
Afternoon: German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
February 12, 2026
Morning: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi (Arabic/Devanagari), Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
Afternoon: Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
February 13, 2026
Morning: Maharashtra Prakrut, Sanskrit
Afternoon: Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 14, 2026
Morning: Organisation of Commerce and Management
February 16, 2026
Morning: Logic, Physics
February 17, 2026
Morning: Secretarial Practice, Home Management
February 18, 2026
Morning: Chemistry
Afternoon: Political Science
February 21, 2026
Morning: Mathematics and Statistics
Afternoon: Percussion Instruments
February 23, 2026
Morning: Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology
February 24, 2026
Morning: Economics
February 25, 2026
Morning: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music
February 26, 2026
Morning: Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Geology
Afternoon: Textiles
February 27, 2026
Morning: Geology
Afternoon: Co-operation
February 28, 2026
Morning: Food Science and Technology
Afternoon: Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation
March 2, 2026
Morning: Defence Studies
March 4, 2026
Afternoon: Psychology
March 6, 2026
Morning: Commerce Group Paper 1 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)
Afternoon: Library and Information Science
March 7, 2026
Afternoon: Geography
March 9, 2026
Afternoon: History
March 10, 2026
Morning: Commerce Group Paper 2 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)
March 11, 2026
Afternoon: Sociology