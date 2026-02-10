 'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Event

'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Event

A political row has intensified in Maharashtra after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Raj Thackeray’s criticism of the RSS 100 year outreach event. The exchange has reignited debates around linguistic pride, regional identity and the role of national organisations, with strong statements issued by both sides, reflecting deeper political and cultural tensions.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

A fresh political controversy has emerged in Maharashtra after Devendra Fadnavis responded sharply to criticism from Raj Thackeray over the recent 100 year outreach event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that those who did not receive invitations were criticising the event out of disappointment. He stated that representatives from different sections of society were invited to interact, ask questions and understand the organisation better. According to him, participants were guided for two days and every question was answered. He also questioned why attention should be given to what he called anti Sangh propaganda.

Raj Thackeray Raises Linguistic Identity Concerns

The remarks come after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief strongly criticised statements made by Mohan Bhagwat during a speech in Mumbai on February 8.

FPJ Shorts
'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Event
'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Event
Finolex Cables Q3 Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Jumps 35% Despite Margin Fall To 9.8%
Finolex Cables Q3 Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Jumps 35% Despite Margin Fall To 9.8%
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation

Reacting to reports that linguistic protests were described as a disease, Thackeray argued that linguistic and regional pride is a fundamental right of every citizen. In his post on social media platform X, he questioned the understanding of India’s linguistic history and state reorganisation.

He argued that if regional identity is considered a disease, then it exists across several states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab and Gujarat.

Debate Over Migration And Cultural Respect

Thackeray further claimed that linguistic tensions often arise due to the behaviour of migrants who, according to him, sometimes disrespect local culture and traditions while attempting to create political vote banks. He also accused the RSS of selective silence, questioning why similar messaging on harmony was not seen during past regional tensions in other states.

Political Temperatures Likely To Rise

The exchange reflects deeper ideological differences around nationalism, regional identity and cultural representation. With Maharashtra’s political landscape already competitive, the issue is expected to trigger further reactions from leaders across parties in the coming days.

The controversy has once again placed the spotlight on the balance between national unity and regional pride in India’s diverse social fabric.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...
'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45...
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45...
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event...
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event...
Mumbai: Auto Driver Raises Young Daughter Alone While Working Daily Shifts, Internet Responds With...
Mumbai: Auto Driver Raises Young Daughter Alone While Working Daily Shifts, Internet Responds With...