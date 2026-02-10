Low Rent, More Savings: In Viral Reddit Post, Mumbai Gets A Thumbs Down From Man Saving More In Delhi

Mumbai: In the post shared on Reddit, the user, a bachelor earning around Rs. 1.4 lakh per month, compared to his experiences in the two cities. He said that while living in Mumbai, he paid nearly Rs40,000 in rent for a modest 1BHK apartment. Despite the high expense, he felt the lifestyle did not match the cost of living.

"I recently shifted from Mumbai to Delhi NCR, and the difference in lifestyle has honestly surprised me. I’m a bachelor earning around Rs1.4L per month. In Mumbai, I was living in a decent 1BHK and paying close to Rs. 40K just in rent. It was fine, but it never really felt like I was living comfortably for what I was paying," he shared on the post.

After relocating to Delhi NCR, the user said his situation improved significantly. He claimed he found newer, more spacious 1BHK apartments in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 range, located in better-maintained societies. According to the post, the housing felt cleaner and offered more value for money compared to what he had experienced in Mumbai.

"Now in Delhi NCR, I’m able to live a much better lifestyle compared to Mumbai and still save significantly more money. I’m finding great 1BHK options in the Rs. 20–25K range that are newer, far more spacious, in better societies and noticeably cleaner. The overall quality of housing for the price feels like a huge upgrade."

The user also noted differences beyond rent. He said wider roads made commuting easier, and daily expenses such as househelp and healthcare were more affordable in the NCR region. While he was saving about Rs. 40,000 – Rs. 50,000 a month in Mumbai, he claimed his monthly savings had increased to nearly Rs. 75,000 after the move, despite enjoying a more comfortable lifestyle. He also praised the Delhi Metro network, saying it provided seamless connectivity across the city.

Posts like these, though anecdotal, once again raise questions about whether Mumbai’s housing market is becoming increasingly disconnected from the lifestyles and incomes of the people it aims to serve.

