 Mumbai News: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Malad East; CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Malad East; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Mumbai News: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Malad East; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A four-year-old boy, Lakshya Singh, died after being hit by a speeding car in a hit-and-run accident in Mumbai’s Malad East. CCTV footage shows the driver fleeing without helping the injured child. Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused amid public outrage.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Four-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Malad East |

Mumbai: A hit-and-run accident in Malad East claimed the life of a four-year-old boy on Saturday, shocking residents of the neighbourhood. The incident occurred outside a residential building in the Nilayog Virat area when the boy, identified as Lakshya Singh, was struck by a speeding car.

Eyewitness Account
According to police and eyewitness reports, the child was playing near the entrance of the building when an Innova Crysta vehicle rammed into him at high speed. The car continued briefly before stopping, and the driver fled the scene soon after the impact without rendering any assistance.

CCTV Captures Incident
CCTV footage of the incident has now emerged, showing the car hitting Lakshya and momentarily stopping. In the video, a watchman can then be seen approaching the badly injured child and lifting him, while the driver escapes.

Child Succumbs Injuries
The severely injured boy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the building’s security staff, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Low Rent, More Savings: In Viral Reddit Post, Mumbai Gets A Thumbs Down From Man Saving More In Delhi
Low Rent, More Savings: In Viral Reddit Post, Mumbai Gets A Thumbs Down From Man Saving More In Delhi
'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Event
'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Event
Finolex Cables Q3 Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Jumps 35% Despite Margin Fall To 9.8%
Finolex Cables Q3 Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Jumps 35% Despite Margin Fall To 9.8%
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fake Doctor Administers Injections In Vashi, Case...
article-image

Also Watch:

Father’s Emotional Appeal
Lakshya’s father, Jayprakash Singh, told that their family had celebrated a wedding function just two days before the tragedy. “If the driver had taken him straight to the hospital instead of fleeing, he might still be alive,” he said emotionally.

Police Probe Underway
The local police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused driver. There is growing public anger in the community demanding strict and swift action against the perpetrator.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Malad East; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Mumbai News: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Malad East; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Low Rent, More Savings: In Viral Reddit Post, Mumbai Gets A Thumbs Down From Man Saving More In...
Low Rent, More Savings: In Viral Reddit Post, Mumbai Gets A Thumbs Down From Man Saving More In...
'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...
'Who Didn't Receive Invitations Were Criticising The Event': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45...
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45...