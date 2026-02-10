Mumbai News: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Malad East; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Four-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run In Malad East |

Mumbai: A hit-and-run accident in Malad East claimed the life of a four-year-old boy on Saturday, shocking residents of the neighbourhood. The incident occurred outside a residential building in the Nilayog Virat area when the boy, identified as Lakshya Singh, was struck by a speeding car.

Eyewitness Account

According to police and eyewitness reports, the child was playing near the entrance of the building when an Innova Crysta vehicle rammed into him at high speed. The car continued briefly before stopping, and the driver fled the scene soon after the impact without rendering any assistance.

CCTV Captures Incident

CCTV footage of the incident has now emerged, showing the car hitting Lakshya and momentarily stopping. In the video, a watchman can then be seen approaching the badly injured child and lifting him, while the driver escapes.

Child Succumbs Injuries

The severely injured boy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the building’s security staff, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Also Watch:

Father’s Emotional Appeal

Lakshya’s father, Jayprakash Singh, told that their family had celebrated a wedding function just two days before the tragedy. “If the driver had taken him straight to the hospital instead of fleeing, he might still be alive,” he said emotionally.

Police Probe Underway

The local police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused driver. There is growing public anger in the community demanding strict and swift action against the perpetrator.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/