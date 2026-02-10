 Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
A shooting in Mumbai’s Govandi area on Tuesday left one person injured. Authorities reached the scene shortly after the incident. DCP Sameer Shaikh confirmed that officials are probing the motive and working to identify those responsible. The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the firing.

Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Photo by Pexels

Mumbai: A shooting incident has been reported in Mumbai's Govandi area on Tuesday, February 10. The incident has left one person injured. Police teams rushed to the location soon after the incident was reported.

According to DCP Sameer Shaikh, officials are probing the motive and identifying those involved, as reported by IANS.

More Details Awaited

