Thane Crime Branch Busts Jeweller-Led Chain Snatching Gang, Recovers ₹16 Lakh Gold In Major Crackdown; 4 Arrested

Thane, Feb 09: In a significant crackdown on street crime, the Thane Crime Branch (Unit 04) has dismantled a notorious gang of history-sheeter chain snatchers.

The investigation revealed a startling twist: the mastermind behind the operation was a professional jeweller who used his expertise to melt and dispose of stolen gold.

The investigation and arrest

Following a surge in high-value chain-snatching incidents across Mumbai and Thane, the Crime Branch Unit 04 initiated a targeted probe. Acting on specific intelligence regarding four habitual offenders operating in the region, the police laid a strategic trap and successfully apprehended the suspects.

The primary accused has been identified as Ram Singh Chauhan, a jewellery shop owner based in Mumbai. Alongside Chauhan, three other accomplices were taken into custody.

Modus operandi: “The insider’s edge”

According to police officials, the gang operated with professional precision. Ram Singh Chauhan personally conducted recce (surveillance) of potential targets to identify high-value opportunities.

After the theft was carried out by his associates, Chauhan used his shop as a front to process the loot. Leveraging his technical knowledge of precious metals, he would immediately melt the stolen ornaments to erase any identifiable markings, making it nearly impossible for victims to claim their property. The melted gold was then converted into cash or new pieces and distributed among the gang members.

Recovery and legal action

The Thane Crime Branch has successfully recovered gold ornaments valued at over ₹16 lakh from the possession of the accused.

Official statement

“The involvement of a professional jeweller in such crimes is a serious matter. He not only facilitated the thefts but provided the infrastructure to liquidate stolen assets instantly,” stated Amar Singh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Thane Crime Branch).

The four accused have been remanded to police custody until February 12 as investigations continue to determine their involvement in other unsolved cases across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

