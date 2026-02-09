JITO Launches ‘One World App’ To Connect Global Jain Community And Boost Business Networking

JITO unveils a new global digital platform aimed at linking Jain members worldwide for trade, networking and community engagement | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 09: The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), which has a membership base of over 19,000 as of September 2025, has launched a global digital platform, the JITO One World App, to connect Jain members worldwide. The app is expected to be fully operational with all features by March or April.

Global platform for Jain members

JITO currently has 87 chapters across India and 33 international chapters. Speaking about the initiative, Mohit Jain, JITO Midtown and JPOINT Convenor, said the platform is designed to make global connections easier for members. “You can reach out to anyone in the world. Easy connect,” he said, adding that every person on the platform will have a portfolio.

Focus on trade and business

The platform will be exclusively for Jains and will focus on trade finance and business. Under this model, the seller must be Jain, while the buyer can be anyone. The aim is to increase reach and sales for Jain businesses. It will also facilitate bulk deals, helping members save costs.

Multiple dedicated segments

The app will feature multiple dedicated segments: JITO Matrimonial, JITO Jobs to support employment opportunities, JITO Sports, and J Point, which will serve as a showcase platform rather than a one-to-one interaction space. Jain Business Network (JBN) will continue to focus on personal, one-to-one engagement and the physical promotion of businesses. In addition, JITO Investments will offer curated investment opportunities exclusively for members.

Global blood donor network

The app also features a global blood donor network that helps users connect with blood donors worldwide and encourages members to register as voluntary donors.

Membership categories and access

The organisation offers multiple membership categories. Youth membership, priced at Rs 35,000, provides access only to exclusive JITO events. Business membership, also priced at Rs 35,000, is limited to membership and access to the Jain Business Network (JBN).

Patron membership, priced at Rs 2 lakh, offers comprehensive access to all JITO benefits. The membership automatically includes the spouse, is transferable to an heir in the event of the member’s death, and provides exclusive access to the global directory, enabling worldwide connections and full access to all segments of the app.

Non-members who belong to the Jain community can register on the platform, but their access will be limited to acting as buyers only, with no permission to sell or use other features. Highlighting the scale and intent of the initiative, Jain said the platform aims to reach users across the world while keeping business opportunities exclusive to JITO members.

