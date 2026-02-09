RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Bharat Ratna Remark On Veer Savarkar Sparks Political Storm

Mohan Bhagwat’s comments at an RSS conclave in Worli reignite nationwide debate over honouring freedom fighter Veer Savarkar with India’s top civilian award | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 09: A question asked by FPJ to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has triggered a fierce national debate. At the two-day RSS centenary conclave held at the Nehru Centre, Worli, this correspondent posed a question about the delay in conferring the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Veer Savarkar.

Bhagwat’s response draws applause

In his reply, Bhagwat said he was not on the committee that decided the award, but significantly observed that the prestige of the Bharat Ratna would be enhanced tremendously if it were conferred on the legendary freedom fighter.

He added that even without the top award, the legacy left behind by Savarkar was strong in India and abroad. His response met with resounding applause from the 900-strong audience, which comprised the who’s who of Mumbai.

RSS hints to Centre

Sources in the RSS said Bhagwat’s reply was a direct hint to the Modi government not to delay the award any further. “Modi is a big admirer of Savarkar and had only recently inaugurated his statue at the Andaman island along with Bhagwat. There is absolutely no justification for the delay, especially in the context of the fact that the government had conferred the award on leaders like Pranab Mukherji and Karpoori Thakur,” an RSS participant pointed out.

BJP endorses demand

On Monday, the BJP picked up the cue from Bhagwat’s reply and endorsed the demand, stating that it would be a “proud moment” for the nation. Speaking outside Parliament, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said the opinion expressed by Bhagwat reflected people’s sentiment.

Said she: “The sentiment that Mohan Bhagwat has expressed for Savarkar is shared by every Indian. Savarkar is certainly above the Bharat Ratna in stature. If the award is given, then it would be a proud moment for every Indian.”

President of the Rajasthan unit of the BJP, Madan Rathore, and party MP Dinesh Sharma too echoed similar sentiments and supported the view expressed by Bhagwat. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also adopted a similar stand, saying that her party has long been voicing such a demand.

Opposition voices dissent

However, the Congress, in line with its earlier political line, sharply opposed any move to confer the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar. Party MP Imran Masood said there was no basis for giving the award to Savarkar.

AIMIM leader Shaukat Ali alleged that Savarkar had written an apology letter to the British. John Brittas of the CPI(M) said the proposal was divisive in nature and warned that it would mark an “unfortunate chapter” in Indian history.

