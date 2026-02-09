 'On What Grounds...What Merit?' Congress Leader Questions RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Giving Bharat Ratna To Veer Savarkar
Congress leader Imran Masood questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s demand to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar, asking on what grounds India’s top civilian honour should be awarded. Masood alleged that Savarkar first propagated the two-nation theory. BJP hit back, accusing Congress of repeatedly insulting Savarkar and acting at Rahul Gandhi’s behest.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Congress leader Imran Masood on Monday, February 9, questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar, asking on what grounds the country’s highest civilian honour should be awarded. The Congress leader further alleged that Savarkar was the first to propagate the two-nation theory.

While speaking to reporters, Masood said, "... On what basis should the Bharat Ratna be given to Savarkar? It is a great honour. Savarkar was the first to propagate the two-nation theory, which was later adopted by the Muslim League. They formed their government on that basis and broke United India into pieces..."

article-image

What Did RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Say?

On Sunday, the RSS chief said that if the country's highest civilian honour is given to Savarkar, the award's prestige itself will be increased. While speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons', Bhagwat said that he was not on the decision-making committee but would raise the issue if given the chance. "I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts," he said.

BJP Slams Congress Leader Imran Masood

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress MP Imran Masood’s 'on what grounds' statement about Veer Savarkar. Poonawalla also accused Congress of consistently insulting Savarkar and alleged that Masood’s comments were made at the behest of Rahul Gandhi.

"Param Poojaniya Sarasangh Chalak is absolutely right that Veer Savarkar is a personality who is beyond the Bharat Ratna. It would indeed be an honor if this great soul, who hailed from Maharashtra but is a national icon, were awarded the Bharat Ratna, Poonawalla said.

Slamming the Congress, he added, the party has only one identity: insulting Veer Savarkar. "Look at the language used by Imran Masood, but it is not his own. Rahul Gandhi called him and instructed him to go and abuse Savarkar..."

