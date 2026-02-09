'Grossly Unjust'; 'A Great Patriot': Political Divide Widens Over Bharat Ratna Demand For Veer Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar |

Politicians of all hues and colours reacted to RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat’s comment that conferring the Bharat Ratna on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar would 'increase the prestige of the award itself.

Speaking on Sunday at the "New Horizons" lecture series marking the RSS centenary, Bhagwat’s remarks have effectively opened the floodgates for a fresh round of political confrontation between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

The RSS chief argued that while Savarkar already "rules the hearts of the people" without any official title, formal recognition would serve to honour the stature of India’s highest civilian award. Bhagwat clarified that while he is not on the selection committee, he would not hesitate to advocate for the honour if given the opportunity. The statement comes as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh celebrates its 100th year, a milestone the organisation is using to consolidate its ideological narrative.

The RSS chief's comments has reignited one of India’s most polarised political debates.

Putting her point forward, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "Every Indian has the same feeling as expressed by Mohan Bhagwat. He (Veer Savarkar) is far above the Bharat Ratna award, but if he receives the award, it will be a matter of pride for every citizen of the country."

#WATCH | Delhi: On the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Veer Savarkar, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "Every Indian has the same feeling as expressed by Mohan Bhagwat. He (Veer Savarkar) is far above the Bharat Ratna award, but if he receives the award, it will be a matter of… pic.twitter.com/Oj1q7ZFmDm — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

Agreeing with Bhagwat, Rajasthan BJP president and MP Madan Rathore said, "Veer Savarkar was a great patriot."

#WATCH | Delhi: On the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Veer Savarkar, Rajasthan BJP president and MP Madan Rathore says, "Veer Savarkar was a great patriot... He was sentenced to Kala Pani (Cellular Jail) and received many other punishments as well. He suffered a great… pic.twitter.com/zI8EKSREfw — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Our position is that Shiv Sena has consistently demanded that Veer Savarkar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna."

Delhi: On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that Veer Savarkar should be conferred the Bharat Ratna, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "Our position is that Shiv Sena has consistently demanded that Veer Savarkar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna. This was also in… pic.twitter.com/FpjSEfJfl1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2026

As expected CPI(M) MP John Brittas was not on same page with his NDA colleagues on conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. ""It would be grossly unjust for the freedom fighters and the freedom movement, if Bharat Ratna is bestowed on Veer Savarkar...," Brittas said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Veer Savarkar, CPI(M) MP John Brittas says, "It would be grossly unjust for the freedom fighters and the freedom movement, if Bharat Ratna is bestowed on Veer Savarkar, he is not known for fighting for freedom, but… pic.twitter.com/pUR7w0srC4 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari was of the opinion that "Padma Awards has become politicised under the Bharatiya Janata Party government".

Delhi: On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that Veer Savarkar should be conferred the Bharat Ratna, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "I want to say clearly that the awarding of the Padma Awards has become politicized under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. If you look at… pic.twitter.com/1aj7VjAzD6 — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2026

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal chose to lash out at the Congress as the grand old party did not approve of the idea of giving the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.