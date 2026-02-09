 Mumbai: Level-1 Fire Breaks Out in Vile Parle Residential Tower, No Injuries Reported So Far
A Level-1 fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle East on Monday morning. The blaze was reported at 9.51 am, prompting swift action by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other emergency services. All residents were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported so far.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Mumbai: A Level-1 fire broke out on Monday 9th February on the 13th floor of a residential building in Vile Parle East, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other emergency services.

The incident was reported at around 9.51 am at Suvidha Pearl building, located on Firoz Shah Mehta Road in the Kunkuwadi area. The fire occurred on the top floor of the ground-plus-13-storey structure. The blaze was declared a Level-1 fire at 9.53 am by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations immediately. Police, 108 ambulance services, and local ward teams were also mobilised to assist in the emergency response.

Officials said that all residents were evacuated from the building soon after the fire was detected. As of the latest update, there were no reports of injuries or casualties, and no information about anyone being trapped inside the premises.

The building is a residential property, and authorities said efforts were focused on containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to other parts of the structure.

Firefighting operations were still underway at the time of going to press, and further details, including the cause of the fire, were awaited.

