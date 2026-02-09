 Video: Pipe Burst Near Mahim Causeway Sends Water Shooting Several Feet Into Air; Supply Disrupted In Khar & Bandra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideo: Pipe Burst Near Mahim Causeway Sends Water Shooting Several Feet Into Air; Supply Disrupted In Khar & Bandra

Video: Pipe Burst Near Mahim Causeway Sends Water Shooting Several Feet Into Air; Supply Disrupted In Khar & Bandra

A major water pipeline burst was reported on Mahim Causeway at around 1:35 pm during excavation work. The damaged 900 mm pipeline caused water supply disruption in parts of Khar (W) and Bandra (W). Junior Engineer Shri Phanse confirmed the leak, while authorities advised motorists to remain cautious due to waterlogging on the road.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A major pipeline burst during excavation work at Mahim Causeway on Monday afternoon triggered massive water leakage, flooding the roadway and bringing traffic to a near standstill. The incident has severely disrupted water supply in Khar West and Bandra West. The BMC's water department rushed emergency teams to the spot and is carrying out repairs on a war footing to restore normalcy.

The incident occurred at around 1.35 pm on Monday on the north bound carriageway of Mahim Causeway, when a 900-mm diameter water pipeline burst during excavation work. The rupture led to massive leakage, with lakhs of litres of water gushing onto the road, flooding the stretch and severely disrupting traffic movement. Visuals from the site showed water shooting several feet into the air and the roadway completely submerged. Engineers from the BMC’s water department rushed to the spot and immediately began emergency repair work to contain the leakage and restore normal conditions. 

More details awaited

This happens a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced water cuts in Bandra, Khar and other areas nearby on Tuesday, 10th of February.

FPJ Shorts
Azista Space Makes History: Indian Aerospace Firm Captures In-Orbit Images of ISS in National First
Azista Space Makes History: Indian Aerospace Firm Captures In-Orbit Images of ISS in National First
Terror Accused Abdul Rahman Killed Inside Faridabad Jail; Kashmiri Inmate Arrested
Terror Accused Abdul Rahman Killed Inside Faridabad Jail; Kashmiri Inmate Arrested
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat & Cold
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat & Cold
Realme To Begin Laying Off Indian Employees As Oppo Absorbs Operations In Major Restructuring
Realme To Begin Laying Off Indian Employees As Oppo Absorbs Operations In Major Restructuring

The civic body mentioned that the Pali Hill water reservoir needs to be repaired urgently. The work is necessary to fix leakage in a major inlet main water pipeline that serves several pockets of the H West Ward.

Water supply will be disrupted in these regions from 10.00 am till 12.00 midnight. The notice was also shared publicly by Minister Ashish Shelar, urging citizens to stay prepared and make advance arrangements.

The BMC has asked citizens to use stored water responsibly and avoid wastage. Residents have also been advised to filter and boil drinking water for four to five days after normal supply resumes, as a precautionary health measure following pipeline repair activity.

For additional assistance, citizens can contact the municipal helpline at 1916 or visit the official civic website for updates.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat &...
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Supremo Hospitalised In Pune Following Complaints Of Throat &...
Video: Pipe Burst Near Mahim Causeway Sends Water Shooting Several Feet Into Air; Supply Disrupted...
Video: Pipe Burst Near Mahim Causeway Sends Water Shooting Several Feet Into Air; Supply Disrupted...
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin e-KYC Correction Last Call, Miss March 31 And Monthly ₹1,500 Aid...
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin e-KYC Correction Last Call, Miss March 31 And Monthly ₹1,500 Aid...
Mumbai: MMRDA Plans To Bring Football, Cricket, Pickleball & Other Sports Turf At BKC; Check Details
Mumbai: MMRDA Plans To Bring Football, Cricket, Pickleball & Other Sports Turf At BKC; Check Details
Metro Line 5 Update: Phase 1 Between Thane To Bhiwandi Likely To Start This Year. Here's What We...
Metro Line 5 Update: Phase 1 Between Thane To Bhiwandi Likely To Start This Year. Here's What We...