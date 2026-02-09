Video: Pipe Burst Near Mahim Causeway Sends Water Shooting Several Feet Into Air; Supply Disrupted In Khar & Bandra

Mumbai: A major pipeline burst during excavation work at Mahim Causeway on Monday afternoon triggered massive water leakage, flooding the roadway and bringing traffic to a near standstill. The incident has severely disrupted water supply in Khar West and Bandra West. The BMC's water department rushed emergency teams to the spot and is carrying out repairs on a war footing to restore normalcy.

The incident occurred at around 1.35 pm on Monday on the north bound carriageway of Mahim Causeway, when a 900-mm diameter water pipeline burst during excavation work. The rupture led to massive leakage, with lakhs of litres of water gushing onto the road, flooding the stretch and severely disrupting traffic movement. Visuals from the site showed water shooting several feet into the air and the roadway completely submerged. Engineers from the BMC’s water department rushed to the spot and immediately began emergency repair work to contain the leakage and restore normal conditions.

This happens a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced water cuts in Bandra, Khar and other areas nearby on Tuesday, 10th of February.

The civic body mentioned that the Pali Hill water reservoir needs to be repaired urgently. The work is necessary to fix leakage in a major inlet main water pipeline that serves several pockets of the H West Ward.

Water supply will be disrupted in these regions from 10.00 am till 12.00 midnight. The notice was also shared publicly by Minister Ashish Shelar, urging citizens to stay prepared and make advance arrangements.

Date: 10 February 2026

Time: 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 midnight



Owing to the repair works of a leakage in the 900 mm inlet main water pipeline… pic.twitter.com/abPdDMFMY2 — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) February 8, 2026

The BMC has asked citizens to use stored water responsibly and avoid wastage. Residents have also been advised to filter and boil drinking water for four to five days after normal supply resumes, as a precautionary health measure following pipeline repair activity.

For additional assistance, citizens can contact the municipal helpline at 1916 or visit the official civic website for updates.

