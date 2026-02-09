Mumbai: MMRDA Plans To Bring Football, Cricket, Pickleball & Other Sports Turf At BKC; Check Details

MMRDA Plans Sports And Dining Hub At BKC, Floats Tender For Private Operator; Check Details |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to introduce a new recreational hub at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), combining sports infrastructure with food and beverage facilities, in an effort to address the business district’s long-standing lack of leisure spaces.

The authority will lease out nearly 2.47 lakh sq ft of land for recreational use and has floated a tender to appoint a private operator for the project, reported the Hindustan Times. The selected bidder will be responsible for developing multiple sports amenities and will also be permitted to run one full-scale restaurant and two snack bars within the premises.

Once operational, the facility is expected to be open not only to corporate employees working in the area but also to other visitors. At present, the only major sports facility in BKC is the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ground, which is accessible only to its members.

Details Of The Project

The project will reportedly be developed in two parts. The first component involves the existing pedestrian plaza in E Block, which spans around 2.42 lakh sq ft. The space, which earlier functioned as an urban plaza-cum-park, had fallen into neglect after the eateries operating there shut down.

“The plaza is a multipurpose space to be used mainly by the people working in the area. Built around a large water fountain, this area serves both as a resting and transit zone. People visiting this area can spend their time in the shade or sipping tea at the two snack bars,” an MMRDA official told HT.

“There is also a small amphitheatre where people can enjoy short entertainment shows during the working days or even a serious play or concert during the weekends,” the MMRDA official added.

The second component of the project involves a park area where a multi-sport complex is proposed. Planned facilities include cricket and football turfs, pickleball and badminton courts, running tracks, fitness zones, seating areas, and lighting systems.

Read Also OPEC Fund Delegation Meets MMRDA, Signals Infra Investment

The private operator will be allowed to generate revenue through the eateries, training programmes for children, and rental of the sports facilities, officials said. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the liveability of BKC, which, despite being one of India’s costliest business districts, continues to face a shortage of recreational spaces and commuting challenges.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/