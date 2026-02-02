Mumbai Infra News: Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Start Functioning In April, Says MMRDA

Metro Line 2A To Open In April | Photo: File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has reportedly announced that services on the first operational stretch of Metro Line 2B, connecting Andheri West and Mankhurd, will commence in phases, with Chembur station set to open in April.

Officials said the decision to operationalise Chembur station ahead of schedule has been taken to assess commuter response and improve connectivity at an early stage, reported by Loksatta.

Original Plan For Metro Line 2B

The metro line 2B was originally going to open in three stages. The first phase was the 5.39-km stretch between Diamond Garden and Mandalay and was completed in 2025, receiving its mandatory safety certification in November last year. The second phase would have extended from Diamond Garden to Saraswat Nagar, while the final phase would connect Saraswat Nagar to Andheri West, enabling seamless integration with Metro Line 2A.

Chembur station was originally slated to be commissioned in the second phase of the project, with an expected opening in 2027. However, given Chembur’s significance as a major transit point for the eastern suburbs, officials felt that waiting until 2027 would delay much-needed connectivity. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority therefore decided to open the station to the public from April.

According to officials, nearly 80 per cent of the work at Chembur station had already been completed when the decision was taken to advance its opening. “Once the remaining work is finished and the station clears all safety inspections, it will be opened for public use in April,” an official told Loksatta.

Following this decision, construction work at the Chembur station has been fast-tracked. The metro is expected to bring down travel time between Chembur and Mandalay to just a few minutes.

