 Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin e-KYC Correction Last Call, Miss March 31 And Monthly ₹1,500 Aid May Stop
Maharashtra has allowed Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to correct e-KYC errors till March 31, 2026. The move aims to help eligible women receive Rs 1,500 monthly aid. The government is also conducting physical verification through Anganwadi workers to ensure correct beneficiary data and reduce complaints across the state.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Maharashtra has allowed Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to correct e-KYC errors till March 31, 2026. | Symbolic Image | Image generated by Grok.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has announced that beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme can correct mistakes in their e-KYC details till March 31, 2026. This correction window is important for women who made errors during the online verification process and are facing problems in getting the scheme benefits.

The government said many beneficiaries selected wrong options while filling e-KYC. Due to this, several eligible women could not receive the monthly payment. To solve this, the government has given another chance to update the details through the online portal.

Officials have advised beneficiaries to complete corrections well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Government Pushes Physical Verification Drive

In January 2026, the minister also directed district collectors to conduct physical verification of beneficiaries. Anganwadi workers will visit homes to verify details and ensure only eligible women receive the scheme benefits. This step is aimed at reducing errors and complaints.

About Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme

The Maharashtra government approved this scheme in June 2024. The main goal is to support women financially and improve their health and nutrition. It also aims to increase women’s decision-making power within families.

Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 65 years receive Rs 1,500 per month directly in their bank accounts.

Who Cannot Get Scheme Benefits

Women are not eligible if:

- Family annual income is above Rs 2.5 lakh

- Family members pay income tax

- Family members are permanent government employees or pensioners

- Family has MPs, MLAs or senior government board members

- Family owns a four-wheeler (except tractor)

- Woman already gets Rs 1,500 or more monthly from another government scheme

However, contract workers and voluntary workers earning below Rs 2.5 lakh may still qualify.

Focus On Reaching All Eligible Women

The department said its priority is to ensure all eligible women receive financial support. Authorities have urged beneficiaries with errors to correct them quickly to avoid missing payments.

