Delhi Hotel Prices Soar Ahead Of Global AI Meet, Luxury Rooms Touch ₹5 Lakh As City Nears Full Occupancy

Hotel prices in Delhi have surged ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. | Representative Image

New Delhi: Hotel prices in the national capital have surged sharply ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam. With thousands of international delegates expected, hotels across New Delhi are witnessing extremely high demand, with many already sold out for peak dates.

The summit has reportedly received over 35,000 registrations from around the world. Global technology leaders, foreign delegates, senior policymakers and AI experts are expected to attend the five-day event, pushing hotel occupancy to near capacity.

The India AI Impact Summit has surely impacted hotel rates in Delhi NCR. Several 5 star hotels in Delhi are going at 1 Lakh+ per night between 16-20 Feb. — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) February 6, 2026

Room Rates Jump Multiple Times

Due to the heavy rush, hotel tariffs have climbed steeply. Rooms that usually cost between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 per night are now being sold at much higher prices. Travel portals show that during peak days—especially February 19 and 20-room rates at several five-star hotels are touching a few lakh rupees per night.

In some luxury categories, prices have crossed Rs 4 lakh and are even approaching Rs 5 lakh per night. High-end suites and club rooms are either sold out or available only with strict minimum stay requirements.

Five-Star Hotels See Peak-Season Pricing

Top luxury hotels such as The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya and Taj Palace have raised room rates sharply for the summit period. These hotels are offering rooms at peak-season prices, reflecting the intense demand from foreign guests and corporate bookings.

Central Delhi hotels are also seeing strong demand. Properties like The Imperial, Shangri-La Eros and The Park Hotel are almost fully booked between February 18 and February 20, with remaining rooms listed at premium prices.

Travel Platforms Flag Price Surge

According to travel portal Ixigo, hotel prices in Delhi NCR have crossed Rs 1 lakh per night during the summit. Its CEO Aloke Bajpai said that several five-star hotels are charging Rs 1 lakh-plus per night between February 16 and 20.

Travel listings show that a room at The Imperial in Connaught Place on February 17 is priced above Rs 2.4 lakh, while Radisson Blu is charging around Rs 1.1 lakh for the same date.

A Major Global Event

The India AI Impact Summit is being described as the largest of the global AI summits held so far. It is expected to host participants from over 100 countries, including heads of government, ministers and top technology leaders. The summit was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit.