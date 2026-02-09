 Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarket Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying

Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying

Indian markets closed higher on Monday, with the Sensex rising 485 points to 84,066 and the Nifty reclaiming 25,800. Broad-based buying, strong bank stocks, and solid midcap performance supported the rally despite a few stock-specific declines.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Indian equity markets closed higher on Monday, February 9.| File Image |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets closed higher on Monday, February 9, holding on to gains made at the opening bell as buying interest remained strong across sectors. The BSE Sensex rose 485 points to end the day at 84,066, while the NSE Nifty added 174 points to close at 25,867, comfortably reclaiming the 25,800 mark.

Both benchmark indices moved steadily through the session, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks and positive sentiment in the broader market.

Broad-Based Buying Lifts Market Breadth

Market participation was strong and wide-ranging. Nearly 40 stocks from the Nifty 50 ended the session in positive territory. The advance-decline ratio on the NSE stood at a healthy 4:1, showing that advancing stocks clearly outnumbered losers.

FPJ Shorts
Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
New Delhi: Parents Anxious Over Repeated Bomb Threats To Schools; Principals Stress Preparedness
New Delhi: Parents Anxious Over Repeated Bomb Threats To Schools; Principals Stress Preparedness
Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Jammu & Kashmir Enter Maiden Semifinals After Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Haul
Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Jammu & Kashmir Enter Maiden Semifinals After Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Haul
Maharashtra: Tribunal Awards ₹33.17 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Student Killed In Palghar Road Accident
Maharashtra: Tribunal Awards ₹33.17 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Student Killed In Palghar Road Accident
Read Also
Sensex Up 370 Pts, Nifty Gains 117 Pts On India-US Trade Clarity
article-image

Frontline indices posted gains of over 0.5 percent , while broader markets outperformed. The Nifty Midcap index surged more than 1.5 percent , rising 938 points to settle at 60,441, reflecting strong interest in mid-sized companies.

Banks, Consumer Stocks Lead The Rally

Banking stocks played a key role in lifting the benchmarks. The Nifty Bank index climbed 549 points to close at 60,669. State Bank of India emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty, jumping 7 percent after reporting strong Q3 results and raising its guidance.

Consumer-facing stocks also saw solid buying. Titan Company and Grasim Industries gained about 3 percent each ahead of their quarterly results. Shriram Finance continued its upward move, ending the day 6 percent higher.

Top Gainers And Laggards

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Shriram Finance, Titan Company, Grasim Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and Hindalco Industries were among the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Max Healthcare Institute, Power Grid Corporation, ITC, ICICI Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Nestle India closed lower, limiting sharper gains in the indices.

Midcaps Shine, Few Stocks Buck Trend

In the broader market, Kalyan Jewellers surged over 15 percent after posting strong Q3 numbers. Zydus Life gained 4 percent as its revenue rose 30 percent year-on-year. Textile stocks such as Gokaldas Exports rallied up to 7 percent following news of an India–US interim trade framework.

Vodafone Idea advanced 4 percent after promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla bought shares from the open market. Meanwhile, PFC and REC ended lower after their boards approved a merger, moving against the overall market trend.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
TAJ GVK Hotels Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 34% QoQ To ₹37 Crore As Revenue Tops ₹136 Crore
TAJ GVK Hotels Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 34% QoQ To ₹37 Crore As Revenue Tops ₹136 Crore
Delhi Hotel Prices Soar Ahead Of Global AI Meet, Luxury Rooms Touch ₹5 Lakh As City Nears Full...
Delhi Hotel Prices Soar Ahead Of Global AI Meet, Luxury Rooms Touch ₹5 Lakh As City Nears Full...
Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
Silver Surges Nearly 5%, Gold Hits ₹1.57 Lakh Amid Global Market Rebound
Silver Surges Nearly 5%, Gold Hits ₹1.57 Lakh Amid Global Market Rebound